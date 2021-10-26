Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 26, 2021

College students, staff booked under anti-terror law in IoK for celebrating Pakistan's T20 win against India

Dawn.comPublished October 26, 2021 - Updated October 26, 2021 04:53pm
This file photo shows crowd cheering during a cricket match between India and Pakistan. — AFP/File
This file photo shows crowd cheering during a cricket match between India and Pakistan. — AFP/File

Police in Indian-occupied Kashmir have registered two separate cases against the staff and students of two medical colleges under a harsh anti-terror law for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory against the Indian side in the T20 World Cup match, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to a report by Kashmir Media Service, one of the first information reports (FIRs) — registered at Soura police station in occupied Kashmir — stated: “During [the] intervening night of October 24 and October 25, after Pakistan win T20 cricket match, students pursuing MBBS and other degrees residing in the unmarried hostel of SKIMS (Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences), Soura raised slogans and burst firecrackers”.

The report said that another case was registered at a police station in Srinagar's Karan Nagar area, stating that students residing in Government Medical College "were crying and dancing [...] after Pakistan won the World Cup T20 match against India”.

The report added that both the cases were registered under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Sections 105-A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Vijay Kumar, the police chief in occupied Kashmir, confirmed the registration of the FIRs to Indian news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone said punitive actions should not be taken against the students, reported The Quint.

"I strongly disagree. If you think that they are not patriotic enough because they cheered for another team, you should have the courage and the belief to wean them back, if you think they have gone patriotically astray. Punitive actions won't help. Have not helped in the past either," he tweeted.

The matter surfaced after videos of students— believed to be residing in the occupied valley — celebrating Pakistan's win in the match against India were shared on social media.

According to NDTV, "the videos showed female students rejoicing Pakistan victory and shouting pro-Pakistan slogans at girls' hostels of Medical College Srinagar and Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences."

Following India's defeat in the World Cup fixture against Pakistan, multiple similar incidents have been reported from across the border.

A torrent of social media abuse was aimed at the only Muslim player in the Indian team, bowler Mohammed Shami, after his side were thrashed by Pakistan, and violence against Muslims in India was also reported after the emphatic 10-wicket win on Sunday.

A female teacher, working at a private school in the Indian state of Rajasthan, was also shown the door after she celebrated Pakistan's victory.

Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

What a tangled web

What a tangled web

Arifa Noor
So poorly kept is this secret about the opposition’s real hopes and no plans that even the government has figured it out.
Climate threat over South Asia
Updated 26 Oct 2021

Climate threat over South Asia

Water shortages, drought, floods or landslides and tsunamis are not constrained by national boundaries.
Losing heritage
26 Oct 2021

Losing heritage

It’s not a good idea to turn Mohatta into a college.
The long impasse
Updated 25 Oct 2021

The long impasse

Management of Pakistan-India tensions is likely to remain the main focus of sporadic backchannel efforts.

Editorial

Perfect in every way
Updated 26 Oct 2021

Perfect in every way

GLORIOUS. Gratifying. Liberating. Pakistan’s thumping victory over India in their opening fixture of the T20 World...
26 Oct 2021

Balochistan CM’s exit

ON Sunday, Jam Kamal Khan Alyani’s name was added to the long list of chief ministers of Balochistan who ...
Minister’s odd logic
26 Oct 2021

Minister’s odd logic

THE government’s contradictions and confusion appear to have no end when it comes to dealing with the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan.
25 Oct 2021

Party to a vile campaign

THE PTI government’s hostility towards the media and its intolerance for dissent is well known. The target of ...
Financial crisis
Updated 25 Oct 2021

Financial crisis

DESPITE having progressed to ‘very good step’ and being ‘close to concluding the agreement’ a few days back,...
25 Oct 2021

Morals and Pemra

TIME and again, Pemra has come under fire for issuing arbitrary instructions to TV channels on matters ranging from...