Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 26, 2021

'Respect your stars': Rizwan lends support to India's Shami amidst social media hate following match loss

Dawn.comPublished October 26, 2021 - Updated October 26, 2021 03:26pm
Mohammad Rizwan (R), who alongside skipper Babar Azam beat the 151 target set by India, faced Mohammad Shami's bowling in the highly anticipated match on Sunday. — AFP
Mohammad Rizwan (R), who alongside skipper Babar Azam beat the 151 target set by India, faced Mohammad Shami's bowling in the highly anticipated match on Sunday. — AFP

Batsman Mohammad Rizwan on Tuesday lent support to Indian bowler Mohammad Shami after the latter faced a torrent of social media abuse following his team's defeat in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.

Rizwan, who alongside skipper Babar Azam beat the 151 target set by India, faced Shami's bowling in the highly anticipated match.

Shami, 31, became the main target after the defeat in Dubai, even though India captain Virat Kohli acknowledged that his side had been “outplayed”.

Hundreds of messages were left on Shami's Instagram account saying he was a “traitor” and should be thrown out of the Indian team.

"The kind of pressure, struggles and sacrifices a player has to go through for his country and his people is immeasurable," tweeted Rizwan, calling Shami a "a star" and "one of the best bowlers in the world".

"Please respect your stars," he urged, adding cricket should bring people together instead of dividing them.

Amidst the hate, many Indian fans and politicians also urged support for the bowler. Congress member Rahul Gandhi asked Shami to "forgive" the trolls.

"These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love," he tweeted.

Cricket giant Sachin Tendulkar highlighted that support for the Indian team means support for all its players.

"Shami is a committed, world-class bowler. He had an off day like any other sportsperson can have," he tweeted, adding "I stand behind Shami & Team India."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, has yet to make an official statement on the backlash the player has received.

T20 World Cup 2021
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
kums
Oct 26, 2021 03:58pm
The fact that Shami and Siraj are leading bowlers in the Indian team is a testimony of succeess of minorities in India
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Oct 26, 2021 04:26pm
@ M Emad Have you read it ?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

What a tangled web

What a tangled web

Arifa Noor
So poorly kept is this secret about the opposition’s real hopes and no plans that even the government has figured it out.
Climate threat over South Asia
Updated 26 Oct 2021

Climate threat over South Asia

Water shortages, drought, floods or landslides and tsunamis are not constrained by national boundaries.
Losing heritage
26 Oct 2021

Losing heritage

It’s not a good idea to turn Mohatta into a college.
The long impasse
Updated 25 Oct 2021

The long impasse

Management of Pakistan-India tensions is likely to remain the main focus of sporadic backchannel efforts.

Editorial

Perfect in every way
Updated 26 Oct 2021

Perfect in every way

GLORIOUS. Gratifying. Liberating. Pakistan’s thumping victory over India in their opening fixture of the T20 World...
26 Oct 2021

Balochistan CM’s exit

ON Sunday, Jam Kamal Khan Alyani’s name was added to the long list of chief ministers of Balochistan who ...
Minister’s odd logic
26 Oct 2021

Minister’s odd logic

THE government’s contradictions and confusion appear to have no end when it comes to dealing with the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan.
25 Oct 2021

Party to a vile campaign

THE PTI government’s hostility towards the media and its intolerance for dissent is well known. The target of ...
Financial crisis
Updated 25 Oct 2021

Financial crisis

DESPITE having progressed to ‘very good step’ and being ‘close to concluding the agreement’ a few days back,...
25 Oct 2021

Morals and Pemra

TIME and again, Pemra has come under fire for issuing arbitrary instructions to TV channels on matters ranging from...