Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 26, 2021

Dollar peaks to new high of Rs175 in intraday trade

Mettis NewsPublished October 26, 2021 - Updated October 26, 2021 02:41pm
A file photo of a person holding US dollar bills. — AFP/File
A file photo of a person holding US dollar bills. — AFP/File

The US dollar peaked to a new high against the rupee on Tuesday, soaring to Rs175 in the intraday trade.

According to an update on Mettis Global, a web-based financial data and analytics portal, the rupee was being traded at Rs175 against the dollar at 12:23pm compared to the previous session's close of Rs174.43.

The rupee weakened by 37 paisa due to the higher demand for the greenback that "shattered the traders' sentiments", according to the report.

“Market needs a firmer direction. Traders are nervous and unsure about the next move, which is causing the high level of stress," Asad Rizvi, the former treasury head at Chase Manhattan bank, was quoted as saying by the report.

He added that there was no stopping the rupee's "one-sided move" and players were unsure about the size of the next hike. Rizvi said that rebalancing portfolios and mitigating financial losses was difficult, according to the report.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dil Dil Pakistan
Oct 26, 2021 02:44pm
Every day a new record is broken. So proud! jivey pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 26, 2021 02:45pm
Sack the culprit responsible for selling the country to IMF.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

What a tangled web

What a tangled web

Arifa Noor
So poorly kept is this secret about the opposition’s real hopes and no plans that even the government has figured it out.
Climate threat over South Asia
Updated 26 Oct 2021

Climate threat over South Asia

Water shortages, drought, floods or landslides and tsunamis are not constrained by national boundaries.
Losing heritage
26 Oct 2021

Losing heritage

It’s not a good idea to turn Mohatta into a college.
The long impasse
Updated 25 Oct 2021

The long impasse

Management of Pakistan-India tensions is likely to remain the main focus of sporadic backchannel efforts.

Editorial

Perfect in every way
Updated 26 Oct 2021

Perfect in every way

GLORIOUS. Gratifying. Liberating. Pakistan’s thumping victory over India in their opening fixture of the T20 World...
26 Oct 2021

Balochistan CM’s exit

ON Sunday, Jam Kamal Khan Alyani’s name was added to the long list of chief ministers of Balochistan who ...
Minister’s odd logic
26 Oct 2021

Minister’s odd logic

THE government’s contradictions and confusion appear to have no end when it comes to dealing with the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan.
25 Oct 2021

Party to a vile campaign

THE PTI government’s hostility towards the media and its intolerance for dissent is well known. The target of ...
Financial crisis
Updated 25 Oct 2021

Financial crisis

DESPITE having progressed to ‘very good step’ and being ‘close to concluding the agreement’ a few days back,...
25 Oct 2021

Morals and Pemra

TIME and again, Pemra has come under fire for issuing arbitrary instructions to TV channels on matters ranging from...