Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 26, 2021

LHC issues notice to Pemra on plea against restriction on airing intimate scenes

Rana BilalPublished October 26, 2021 - Updated October 26, 2021 02:09pm
A file view of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority headquarters in Islamabad. — Dawn/File
A file view of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority headquarters in Islamabad. — Dawn/File

The Lahore High Court (LHC) issued notice to the Pakistan Electronic and Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Tuesday, seeking its reply on a plea challenging a notification wherein television channels had been directed to refrain from airing "objectionable dramas" and intimate scenes.

The plea, filed by a private media company, referred to an October 21, 2021 notification issued by the Pemra, stating that all television channels, including those with landing rights in the country, should not air "objectionable dramas/content based on indecent dressing, caressing, bed scenes and gestures, sensitive/controversial plots and unnecessary detailing of event(s)”. The notification added that such content was "highly disturbing, distressing for the viewers and against the commonly accepted standards of decency".

Read more: Morals and Pemra

“Hugs/caress scenes/extramarital relations, vulgar/bold dressing, bed scenes and intimacy of married couple are being glamourised in utter disregard to Islamic teachings and culture of Pakistani society,” the media regulator said. It directed all satellite television channels to "refrain from airing caress/hug scenes in dramas and properly review the content of the dramas through in-house monitoring committees and edit/amend the same by giving due consideration to above reservations and apprehensions of the viewers".

In the plea taken up by the LHC's Justice Jawad Hassan on Saturday, the petitioner contended that Pemra's notification was "illegal" and "contrary to the ethos of the Pemra Ordinance 2002". It argued that Pemra had no authority to issue directions such as those mentioned in the notification to television channels, and that the media regulator's move was based on "malafide, ulterior motives" and was in "sheer violation of the fundamental rights of the petitioner".

The petitioner said the issuance of the notification was indicative of the "sick mentality" of Pemra authorities and termed the directives "discriminatory".

Moreover, "the impugned advice has been passed without any prior discussion with the stakeholders or the affectees of the advice [and] therefore, is violative of the article 10-A of the Constitution," the petitioner argued in the plea, praying the court to declare the notification invalid.

It further requested the court to restrict the Pemra from taking any action against the petitioner till the issuance of a verdict on the plea and "the operation of the impugned advice" also be suspended until then.

The Pemra and the media's regulator's operations and broadcast media general manager, Muhammad Tahir, have been nominated as respondents in the plea.

Seeking a reply from the Pemra on the plea at the next hearing, the court appointed Barrister Ahmed Pansota as the amicus curiae in the case.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Abdul
Oct 26, 2021 02:21pm
This gov. and all its institutes are only limited to moral policing nothing else to deliver.
Reply Recommend 0
Arsalan Alvi
Oct 26, 2021 02:25pm
Good move by PEMRA
Reply Recommend 0
Bakhtiyaruddin Shaikh
Oct 26, 2021 02:39pm
Why not name the 'private media company'.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

What a tangled web

What a tangled web

Arifa Noor
So poorly kept is this secret about the opposition’s real hopes and no plans that even the government has figured it out.
Climate threat over South Asia
Updated 26 Oct 2021

Climate threat over South Asia

Water shortages, drought, floods or landslides and tsunamis are not constrained by national boundaries.
Losing heritage
26 Oct 2021

Losing heritage

It’s not a good idea to turn Mohatta into a college.
The long impasse
Updated 25 Oct 2021

The long impasse

Management of Pakistan-India tensions is likely to remain the main focus of sporadic backchannel efforts.

Editorial

Perfect in every way
Updated 26 Oct 2021

Perfect in every way

GLORIOUS. Gratifying. Liberating. Pakistan’s thumping victory over India in their opening fixture of the T20 World...
26 Oct 2021

Balochistan CM’s exit

ON Sunday, Jam Kamal Khan Alyani’s name was added to the long list of chief ministers of Balochistan who ...
Minister’s odd logic
26 Oct 2021

Minister’s odd logic

THE government’s contradictions and confusion appear to have no end when it comes to dealing with the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan.
25 Oct 2021

Party to a vile campaign

THE PTI government’s hostility towards the media and its intolerance for dissent is well known. The target of ...
Financial crisis
Updated 25 Oct 2021

Financial crisis

DESPITE having progressed to ‘very good step’ and being ‘close to concluding the agreement’ a few days back,...
25 Oct 2021

Morals and Pemra

TIME and again, Pemra has come under fire for issuing arbitrary instructions to TV channels on matters ranging from...