Schoolteacher fired from job in India for cheering Pakistan's victory in T20 World Cup match

Dawn.comPublished October 26, 2021 - Updated October 26, 2021 01:06pm
A screenshot of the WhatsApp status put up by the teacher after Pakistan's triumph over India in the World T20 match in Dubai on Oct 24. — Picture via India Today
A female teacher, working at a private school in the Indian state of Rajasthan, was shown the door after she celebrated Pakistan's victory against India in the World T20 match on Sunday, according to a report published in India Today.

Pakistan had made history on Sunday night, defeating India for the first time in a World Cup fixture and ending a painful jinx that first began in 1992.

Quoting the Kashmir Media Service, the report said the Muslim teacher, identified as Nafeesa Attari, was expelled from her job at the Neerja Modi School in Rajasthan's Udaipur area for expressing joy at Pakistan's triumph through a status on popular messaging application WhatsApp.

Read more: ‘Absolute hammering’: Indian press, pundits effusive in praise for Pakistan, question Kohli's tactics

The teacher bore the brunt of the school administration after she put up the WhatsApp status writing "Jeeeet Gayeeee... We wonnn" shortly after Pakistan hammered India in the much-hyped match of the World T20 in Dubai.

She had also reportedly uploaded pictures of some Pakistani players from the match, while cheering the victory of the Men in Green.

According to the report, the teacher didn't budge when one of the students' parents asked whether she supported Pakistan and she replied with a resounding "yes".

The report said the school management expelled her after screenshots of her WhatsApp status spread among students.

Following Pakistan’s impressive win over India in the World T20 match, press and pundits from the other side of the border had also dissected the Virat Kohli-led side's humbling defeat and questioned his tactics.

