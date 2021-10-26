Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 26, 2021

CAA warns airline operators to comply with UAE Covid-19 regulations or face suspension of flight operations

Qazi HassanPublished October 26, 2021 - Updated October 26, 2021 11:39am
The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) noted that the UAE regulator had shared two safety assessments of foreign aircraft (SAFA) reports that contain violations of the Safety Decision 2020-20 committed by airline operators. — Reuters/File
The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) noted that the UAE regulator had shared two safety assessments of foreign aircraft (SAFA) reports that contain violations of the Safety Decision 2020-20 committed by airline operators. — Reuters/File

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has directed all airline operators in the country to comply fully with the United Arab Emirates General Civil Aviation Authority's (GCAA) Safety Decision 2020-20 on all flights to and from UAE airports, warning that failure to do so would lead to sterner action, including suspension of permission to operate flights along the route.

In a notification dated Oct 22, the PCAA noted that the GCAA had shared two safety assessments of foreign aircraft (SAFA) reports that contain violations of the Safety Decision 2020-20 committed by airline operators.

"The conditions of operation to UAE airports are very clearly enunciated for the operators, but despite that clarity [...] non-compliance by the operators with regards to only one row of seats in the cabin for isolating infected passenger(s) with insufficient distance of one metre and not using full PPE (personal protective equipment) by cabin crew," has been pointed out, the authority said.

"Such violations are ignominious not only for the operator but also for the state and the regulator," it further stated, warning that if airline operators failed to comply with the GCAA's regulations, the PCAA would take sterner action which would include but was not limited to the withdrawal of permission to operate flights to and from UAE airports.

According to the GCAA's Safety Decision, an isolation area should be assigned at the back of the aircraft for suspected coronavirus cases. The isolation area should be three rows in the back, according to the regulator.

Cabin crews are mandated to wear face shields or goggles, masks, gloves during service and disposable gowns as "minimum requirements", the guidelines state.

The UAE had lifted a travel ban on vaccinated residents from several countries, including Pakistan, India and Bangladesh on Sept 12.

The PCAA had established testing facilities at eight major airports in different cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Quetta and Sialkot for passengers travelling to United Arab Emirates earlier this year.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

What a tangled web

What a tangled web

Arifa Noor
So poorly kept is this secret about the opposition’s real hopes and no plans that even the government has figured it out.
Climate threat over South Asia
Updated 26 Oct 2021

Climate threat over South Asia

Water shortages, drought, floods or landslides and tsunamis are not constrained by national boundaries.
Losing heritage
26 Oct 2021

Losing heritage

It’s not a good idea to turn Mohatta into a college.
The long impasse
Updated 25 Oct 2021

The long impasse

Management of Pakistan-India tensions is likely to remain the main focus of sporadic backchannel efforts.

Editorial

Perfect in every way
Updated 26 Oct 2021

Perfect in every way

GLORIOUS. Gratifying. Liberating. Pakistan’s thumping victory over India in their opening fixture of the T20 World...
26 Oct 2021

Balochistan CM’s exit

ON Sunday, Jam Kamal Khan Alyani’s name was added to the long list of chief ministers of Balochistan who ...
Minister’s odd logic
26 Oct 2021

Minister’s odd logic

THE government’s contradictions and confusion appear to have no end when it comes to dealing with the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan.
25 Oct 2021

Party to a vile campaign

THE PTI government’s hostility towards the media and its intolerance for dissent is well known. The target of ...
Financial crisis
Updated 25 Oct 2021

Financial crisis

DESPITE having progressed to ‘very good step’ and being ‘close to concluding the agreement’ a few days back,...
25 Oct 2021

Morals and Pemra

TIME and again, Pemra has come under fire for issuing arbitrary instructions to TV channels on matters ranging from...