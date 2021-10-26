Bilawal announces countrywide protest drive against price hike from Friday

LARKANA: Pakistan Peo­ples Party chairman Bilawal Bhu­tto-Zardari has said whenever and wherever prime minister goes crisis greets him and he brings in this wake devastation instead of change he had promised to people of Pakistan before general election.

Bilawal said at a gathering of select party workers at the residence of a party leader in Garibabad locality on Monday that since people were passing through difficult times the party would hold countrywide protests before press clubs, beginning from Oct 29, against price hike, poverty and unemployment.

He said that Imran Khan had snatched away even the rights guaranteed by constitution, right from freedom of speech to the right of vote and independent media and attempted to rob many other constitutional rights as well.

He said that PPP had rec­orded protest against Pak­istan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s IMF-dictated budget as “we do not do politics for ‘power’ but we are in politics solely to serve people and solve their problems as it is centerpiece of our politics”.

He heard party workers and office-bearers, sought their proposals and details about the problems being faced by people in their union councils in the presence of Nisar Khuhro, PPP Sindh chapter president, and other party leaders.

MNA Khursheed Junejo, who is also PPP Larkana district president, general secretary Aijaz Leghari, Jamil Soomro, MPAs Gahnwar Isran and Burhan Chandio, MNA Apa Naseeba Channa, Abdul Fatah Bhutto, Dr Sakina Gaad and other party workers and leaders attended the gathering.

Bilawal later proceeded to the residence of Abdul Razzak Soomro, founding member of PPP and former ambassador to UAE, condoled with the veteran leader over the death of his wife and inquired after his own enfeebling health.

The administration had made strict security measures in the city during Bilawal’s visit of his constituency. Almost all the roads and streets that he passed through were cleaned and repaired before the visit.

Bilawal met party workers at the residence of Abdul Fatah Shaikh, president of PPP UC-19 in Karma Bagh locality where they briefed the chairman about chronic issues of the area.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2021