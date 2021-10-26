Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 26, 2021

IHC asks for ministry’s reply to Mohsin Dawar’s plea against travel curbs

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished October 26, 2021 - Updated October 26, 2021 08:50am
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought a reply from the cabinet’s committee on Exit Control List (ECL) and the interior ministry to a petition filed by MNA Mohsin Dawar for placing his name on the no-fly list. — Dawn/File
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought a reply from the cabinet’s committee on Exit Control List (ECL) and the interior ministry to a petition filed by MNA Mohsin Dawar for placing his name on the no-fly list. — Dawn/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought a reply from the cabinet’s committee on Exit Control List (ECL) and the interior ministry to a petition filed by MNA Mohsin Dawar for placing his name on the no-fly list.

IHC Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition.

Advocate Sangeen Khan, the counsel for Mr Dawar, argued that the interior ministry had placed his client’s name on the ECL in 2018.

He said that after the ministry failed to present any plausible reason for putting the lawmaker’s name on the ECL, Mr Dawar challenged the order in the Peshawar High Court which issued a directive for the cabinet’s sub-committee on ECL to decide a representation from Mr Dawar.

According to the counsel, the sub-committee dismissed the representation. Subsequently, Mr Dawar challenged the decision of the sub-committee as well as of the main decision under which his name was placed on the ECL.

The court sought replies from the interior ministry and the sub-committee and adjourned the hearing for a fortnight.

Mr Dawar said that both the interior ministry and the sub-committee were unaware as to why his name had been placed on the ECL.

The lawmaker said that intelligence agencies then filed some documents and insisted that his name be retained on the no-fly list.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

What a tangled web

What a tangled web

Arifa Noor
So poorly kept is this secret about the opposition’s real hopes and no plans that even the government has figured it out.
Climate threat over South Asia
Updated 26 Oct 2021

Climate threat over South Asia

Water shortages, drought, floods or landslides and tsunamis are not constrained by national boundaries.
Losing heritage
26 Oct 2021

Losing heritage

It’s not a good idea to turn Mohatta into a college.
The long impasse
Updated 25 Oct 2021

The long impasse

Management of Pakistan-India tensions is likely to remain the main focus of sporadic backchannel efforts.

Editorial

26 Oct 2021

Perfect in every way

GLORIOUS. Gratifying. Liberating. Pakistan’s thumping victory over India in their opening fixture of the T20 World...
26 Oct 2021

Balochistan CM’s exit

ON Sunday, Jam Kamal Khan Alyani’s name was added to the long list of chief ministers of Balochistan who ...
Minister’s odd logic
26 Oct 2021

Minister’s odd logic

THE government’s contradictions and confusion appear to have no end when it comes to dealing with the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan.
25 Oct 2021

Party to a vile campaign

THE PTI government’s hostility towards the media and its intolerance for dissent is well known. The target of ...
Financial crisis
Updated 25 Oct 2021

Financial crisis

DESPITE having progressed to ‘very good step’ and being ‘close to concluding the agreement’ a few days back,...
25 Oct 2021

Morals and Pemra

TIME and again, Pemra has come under fire for issuing arbitrary instructions to TV channels on matters ranging from...