IHC asks for ministry’s reply to Mohsin Dawar’s plea against travel curbs

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought a reply from the cabinet’s committee on Exit Control List (ECL) and the interior ministry to a petition filed by MNA Mohsin Dawar for placing his name on the no-fly list.

IHC Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition.

Advocate Sangeen Khan, the counsel for Mr Dawar, argued that the interior ministry had placed his client’s name on the ECL in 2018.

He said that after the ministry failed to present any plausible reason for putting the lawmaker’s name on the ECL, Mr Dawar challenged the order in the Peshawar High Court which issued a directive for the cabinet’s sub-committee on ECL to decide a representation from Mr Dawar.

According to the counsel, the sub-committee dismissed the representation. Subsequently, Mr Dawar challenged the decision of the sub-committee as well as of the main decision under which his name was placed on the ECL.

The court sought replies from the interior ministry and the sub-committee and adjourned the hearing for a fortnight.

Mr Dawar said that both the interior ministry and the sub-committee were unaware as to why his name had been placed on the ECL.

The lawmaker said that intelligence agencies then filed some documents and insisted that his name be retained on the no-fly list.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2021