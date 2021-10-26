Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 26, 2021

Federal Shariat Court declares swara as un-Islamic

Malik AsadPublished October 26, 2021 - Updated October 26, 2021 07:36am
The Federal Shariat Court bench held that Ulema had developed a consensus that vani, or swara, was against the teachings of Islam. — Illustration by Abro/File
The Federal Shariat Court bench held that Ulema had developed a consensus that vani, or swara, was against the teachings of Islam. — Illustration by Abro/File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) has declared the custom of swara as un-Islamic.

A three-judge bench, headed by FSC Chief Justice Noor Mohammad Meskenzai, observed that the tradition of giving away a minor girl to settle disputes was against the injunctions of Islam.

Taking up a petition filed by one Sakeena Bibi, the bench held that Ulema had developed a consensus that vani, or swara, was against the teachings of Islam.

Swara is a custom where girls, often minors, are given in marriage or servitude to an aggrieved family as compensation to end disputes, often murder. It is a form of arranged or forced child marriage and the result of punishment decided by a council of tribal elders called jirga.

Says tradition of giving minor girl to settle dispute is against injunctions of Islam

The petitioner, a concerned citizen, challenged the custom of vani for many reasons. According to the petition, the tradition which is being practiced in jirgas and panchayat — the traditional fora for dispute resolution — usurps the fundamental rights of a woman or young girl.

It argued that jirga or panchayat misconstrued the concept ‘badl-i-sulah’ — compensation to settle a dispute by offering a young girl to the aggrieved family. The petitioner requested the court to declare this custom as illegal.

Dr Mohammad Aslam Khaki, Jurist Consult at FSC, said vani violated at least four fundamental rights. According to him, since the girl is offered by the accused family, she in most of the cases is deprived of even basic facilities, hence subjected to discrimination.

Secondly, she is wedded to a man without her consent. Thirdly, she is not entitled to dower, and fourthly, she cannot file legal suit for khula — dissolution of marriage.

According to Dr Khaki, the legitimate way to settle a murder is payment of diyat or blood money, which is acceptable in Islam; however, traditional forums for dispute resolution consider vani or swara as legitimate way to settle dispute. But Ulema do not accept the practice as Islamic.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Imran khan (Mardan) KPK
Oct 26, 2021 07:46am
About time to come out of medieval times.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 26, 2021 07:58am
FSC was established in 1980, it took the esteemed court 41 years to declare this Common Sense.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Oct 26, 2021 08:07am
Unbelievable...this system was still 8n existence in Pakistan? Third rate place
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 26, 2021 08:07am
Such traditions are inhuman!
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Oct 26, 2021 08:08am
Was this legal till now? That's crazy.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Q USA
Oct 26, 2021 08:10am
Blood money should also be illegal. Rich murderer with money can getaway with murder while a poor guy is hanged or stoned to death.
Reply Recommend 0
asmat afridi
Oct 26, 2021 08:15am
Wow, very Islamic decision. I am very sure they must have spent 1000s of hours and very hard work to reach this decision. Truly impressive performance from a wonderful team of Jurists. After 75 years of independence, this country finally is on the way to reformation. I just have a Wow for this performance.
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Oct 26, 2021 08:19am
Wow Pakistan is still stuck in the dark ages
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 26, 2021 08:30am
Please come out of stone age practices. Shame.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

What a tangled web

What a tangled web

Arifa Noor
So poorly kept is this secret about the opposition’s real hopes and no plans that even the government has figured it out.
Climate threat over South Asia
Updated 26 Oct 2021

Climate threat over South Asia

Water shortages, drought, floods or landslides and tsunamis are not constrained by national boundaries.
Losing heritage
26 Oct 2021

Losing heritage

It’s not a good idea to turn Mohatta into a college.
The long impasse
Updated 25 Oct 2021

The long impasse

Management of Pakistan-India tensions is likely to remain the main focus of sporadic backchannel efforts.

Editorial

26 Oct 2021

Perfect in every way

GLORIOUS. Gratifying. Liberating. Pakistan’s thumping victory over India in their opening fixture of the T20 World...
26 Oct 2021

Balochistan CM’s exit

ON Sunday, Jam Kamal Khan Alyani’s name was added to the long list of chief ministers of Balochistan who ...
Minister’s odd logic
26 Oct 2021

Minister’s odd logic

THE government’s contradictions and confusion appear to have no end when it comes to dealing with the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan.
25 Oct 2021

Party to a vile campaign

THE PTI government’s hostility towards the media and its intolerance for dissent is well known. The target of ...
Financial crisis
Updated 25 Oct 2021

Financial crisis

DESPITE having progressed to ‘very good step’ and being ‘close to concluding the agreement’ a few days back,...
25 Oct 2021

Morals and Pemra

TIME and again, Pemra has come under fire for issuing arbitrary instructions to TV channels on matters ranging from...