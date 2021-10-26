Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 26, 2021

Sheikh Hasina desires stronger trade ties between Bangladesh, Pakistan

Baqir Sajjad SyedPublished October 26, 2021 - Updated October 26, 2021 07:31am
DHAKA: Pakistan’s High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina exchange views during a meeting on Monday.— APP
DHAKA: Pakistan’s High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina exchange views during a meeting on Monday.— APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina on Monday reiterated her government’s desire for stronger trade ties and economic collaboration with Pakistan.

She was talking to Pak­istan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui during their meeting in Dhaka.

The Foreign Office, in a statement issued here, said the two sides agreed to promote relations between the two countries.

This was the second meeting between Ms Hasina and Mr Siddiqui in nearly eleven months.

The meeting came amid warming of ties between the two countries after remaining in deep freeze for over a decade.

It is important to note that the meeting took place at a time when both countries have begun to prepare for Ms Hasina’s first visit to Pakistan.

The Bangladeshi prime minister has recently conveyed in writing to Pakistan her acceptance of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s invitation, which was extended last July. No dates have been set as yet for the trip. Ms Hasina has also invited Mr Khan to visit Bangladesh.

The Pakistani side has proposed to Bangladesh to prepare a road map for the prime minister’s trip so that it is fruitful. Moreover, Islamabad is seeking revival of bilateral mechanisms like the foreign secretaries’ dialogue, which has not been held for nearly 13 years.

The Pakistan-Bangladesh relationship, it should be recalled, took a nosedive after Ms Hasina started her second tenure as prime minister in 2009 as she resumed the so-called 1971 ‘war crimes’ trial.

Pakistan has always considered the bitter 1971 dismemberment of the country as a closed chapter in view of the tripartite agreement signed in April 1974 for the repatriation of war prisoners.

Relations, however, started improving last year. The developments in the Pakistan-Bangladesh ties came in the backdrop of Delhi-Dhaka ties turning lukewarm following the enactment of controversial Citizenship Amendment Act by India last year. Moreover, growing Chinese influence in Dhaka has also brought Pakistan and Bangladesh closer.

The FO said Mr Siddiqui conveyed Mr Khan’s message of goodwill and friendship to Ms Hasina and the people of Bangladesh. He also presented a photo album of the late prime minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s visit to Pakistan in 1974 to attend the OIC Summit; videos of his engagements in Pakistan during the summit; a photograph of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s portrait in Lahore Museum, as well as Bangla version of a coffee table book “Alla’ma bil Qalam” containing calligraphy-art rendered by Pakistani artists.

Prime Minister Hasina thanked the high commissioner for the gifts and reciprocated the greetings and good wishes by PM Khan.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. M. Amin (Old Ravian )
Oct 26, 2021 07:31am
Why she should be visiting Pakistan? Who wants to welcome her , killer of true Muslims ? Is romance with Hindu India now on the wane ? Why has IK govt has invited her ? Muslims of Pakistan watch out !
Reply Recommend 0
Gaanw ka Pehelwan
Oct 26, 2021 07:31am
Bangladesh certainly has a lot on offer.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushahid
Oct 26, 2021 07:35am
Peoples of the two lands have never divorced each other! They remain one!
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Oct 26, 2021 07:38am
She never comes to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Oct 26, 2021 08:38am
As a first step ease visa regime. Expand trade. Other goodnesses to follow step by step.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

What a tangled web

What a tangled web

Arifa Noor
So poorly kept is this secret about the opposition’s real hopes and no plans that even the government has figured it out.
Climate threat over South Asia
Updated 26 Oct 2021

Climate threat over South Asia

Water shortages, drought, floods or landslides and tsunamis are not constrained by national boundaries.
Losing heritage
26 Oct 2021

Losing heritage

It’s not a good idea to turn Mohatta into a college.
The long impasse
Updated 25 Oct 2021

The long impasse

Management of Pakistan-India tensions is likely to remain the main focus of sporadic backchannel efforts.

Editorial

26 Oct 2021

Perfect in every way

GLORIOUS. Gratifying. Liberating. Pakistan’s thumping victory over India in their opening fixture of the T20 World...
26 Oct 2021

Balochistan CM’s exit

ON Sunday, Jam Kamal Khan Alyani’s name was added to the long list of chief ministers of Balochistan who ...
Minister’s odd logic
26 Oct 2021

Minister’s odd logic

THE government’s contradictions and confusion appear to have no end when it comes to dealing with the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan.
25 Oct 2021

Party to a vile campaign

THE PTI government’s hostility towards the media and its intolerance for dissent is well known. The target of ...
Financial crisis
Updated 25 Oct 2021

Financial crisis

DESPITE having progressed to ‘very good step’ and being ‘close to concluding the agreement’ a few days back,...
25 Oct 2021

Morals and Pemra

TIME and again, Pemra has come under fire for issuing arbitrary instructions to TV channels on matters ranging from...