Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 25, 2021

Mujeeb's 5-20 helps Afghanistan crush Scotland by 130 runs in T20 World Cup

AFP | ReutersPublished October 25, 2021 - Updated October 25, 2021 10:46pm
Afghanistan players celebrate their win against Scotland during the Twenty20 World Cup match in Sharjah on Oct 25. — AP
Afghanistan players celebrate their win against Scotland during the Twenty20 World Cup match in Sharjah on Oct 25. — AP
Afghanistan's Mujeebur Rahman (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of Scotland's Calum MacLeod (not pictured) during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 25. — AFP
Afghanistan's Mujeebur Rahman (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of Scotland's Calum MacLeod (not pictured) during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 25. — AFP
Scotland's Chris Greaves (L) plays a shot as Afghanistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad watches during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 25. — AFP
Scotland's Chris Greaves (L) plays a shot as Afghanistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad watches during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 25. — AFP

Spinner Mujeebur Rahman took five wickets in Afghanistan's record 130-run rout of Scotland in their opening Super 12s match of the Twenty20 World Cup on Monday.

Chasing a daunting 191 for victory, Scotland were bowled out for 60 in 10.2 overs with five batters dismissed for ducks in Sharjah.

Mujeeb returned his best T20 figures of 5-20 and fellow spinner Rashid Khan claimed four wickets to hand Afghanistan their biggest victory margin in the game's shortest format.

Najibullah Zadran set up the win with his 34-ball 59 to guide Afghanistan to their best total of 190-4 in the tournament after they elected to bat first.

Mujeeb remained the hero with his three wickets in one over, including two in successive deliveries, to decimate Scotland's top and middle order.

Scotland, who made the Super 12s of this event for the first time after they won all three matches in the qualifiers, could never recover after Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington and Matthew Cross fell without scoring, and the team crashed to their lowest T20 total.

Earlier, Najibullah and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (46) put together an attacking 87-run partnership for the third wicket, tearing into the Scotland bowling with seven sixes between them.

Najibullah fell on the final ball of the innings while attempting his fourth six in a 34-ball blitz that took Afghanistan past their previous tournament high of 186 in 2016.

Hazratullah Zazai put on a quickfire opening stand of 54 with Mohammad Shahzad, who made 22.

Zazai smashed 44 off 30 balls but Mark Watt denied the batsman a fifty after bowling him with a toe-crushing yorker.

Safyaan Sharif took two wickets in an innings that witnessed 11 sixes in total.

The win puts Afghanistan at the top of the Group 2 table above Pakistan, who thrashed rivals India by 10 wickets on Sunday.

“We have been playing some good cricket to get here, but sometimes things don't go to plan,” Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer said after the thumping.

“We fought hard in the field. It's just a level check to see where our standards are. We'll be better for it in the next game.”

Cricket, T20 World Cup 2021
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Malhi
Oct 25, 2021 10:53pm
In UAE conditions, afghani spinners are going to be a nightmare for batsmen.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Awaiting orders
25 Oct 2021

Awaiting orders

Orders are given for demolition. Some structures go down. Some still stand.
Is it our own?
25 Oct 2021

Is it our own?

It is fair to ask what truly determines our success.
Up, up and away
Updated 25 Oct 2021

Up, up and away

Irate Twitterati want Superman to stop meddling.
No-trust resolution dynamics
Updated 24 Oct 2021

No-trust resolution dynamics

It is heartening that the effort to remove a chief minister is following constitutional norms.

Editorial

25 Oct 2021

Party to a vile campaign

THE PTI government’s hostility towards the media and its intolerance for dissent is well known. The target of ...
Financial crisis
Updated 25 Oct 2021

Financial crisis

DESPITE having progressed to ‘very good step’ and being ‘close to concluding the agreement’ a few days back,...
25 Oct 2021

Morals and Pemra

TIME and again, Pemra has come under fire for issuing arbitrary instructions to TV channels on matters ranging from...
Anti-government rallies
Updated 24 Oct 2021

Anti-government rallies

Banning a party because it can create a public nuisance sets a dangerous precedent which can be repeated to justify future bans.
24 Oct 2021

End of polio?

AFTER a long struggle, the reward is finally in sight. With only a single case of wild poliovirus reported this year...
24 Oct 2021

Heritage work

IT is encouraging that, slowly, projects of heritage conservation and preservation appear to be taking off. These...