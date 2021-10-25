Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 25, 2021

'Will you drop Rohit Sharma?' bemused Kohli asks in reply to question

ReutersPublished October 25, 2021 - Updated October 25, 2021 01:57pm
India captain Virat Kohli addresses the post-match presser on Sunday. — Screengrab via ICC video
India captain Virat Kohli addresses the post-match presser on Sunday. — Screengrab via ICC video

A “brave” question in the news conference brought some moments of amusement for India captain Virat Kohli in an otherwise chastening night for his team, who were thrashed by arch-rivals Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

India went into the Dubai blockbuster with a 12-0 record in World Cup matches against their neighbours but Pakistan ended that streak with a 10-wicket victory in the Super 12 Group Two clash.

In the post-match conference, Kohli, who will step down as India's captain in the T20 format after the tournament, was asked if the team erred by not including rookie batsman Ishan Kishan instead of Rohit Sharma at the top of the order.

Kohli reacted with incredulity at the question and after a brief pause, he replied with a wry smile on his face: “It's a very brave question. What do you think, sir?”

Rohit is widely tipped to replace Kohli as India's T20 captain and is considered an automatic choice in the white-ball formats due to his strong record in the formats.

The Mumbai batter has three double hundreds in 50-overs cricket, including the highest ODI score of 264, and has also scored four centuries in the 20-overs format for India.

Rohit, 34, retired after a 41-ball 60 in India's warm-up game against Australia in the leadup to the T20 World Cup.

“I played the team that I thought was the best. What is your opinion?” Kohli continued, with the smile still present on his face. “Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 internationals? You'll drop Rohit Sharma?

“Do you know what he did in the last game that we played? Yeah?”

The 23-year-old Kishan has played two ODIs and three T20 matches for India and showed his potential with an unbeaten 70 in the warmup match against England.

“Unbelievable,” Kohli said, after briefly covering his face with his hand and a shake of the head. “If you want controversy, please tell me before so I can answer accordingly.”

T20 World Cup 2021
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Changez Khan
Oct 25, 2021 02:05pm
No need to taunt the losing party. This is sport, win and lose is part of the game.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 25, 2021 02:16pm
When the going gets tough and the environments get rough, only the toughest and roughest get going.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Oct 25, 2021 02:24pm
Can you name one player in the world who you could drop Rohit Sharma for? Ridiculous question!
Reply Recommend 0
John
Oct 25, 2021 03:05pm
Kohli is King.. it's not about winning or losing its about how you Play
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Awaiting orders
25 Oct 2021

Awaiting orders

Orders are given for demolition. Some structures go down. Some still stand.
Is it our own?
25 Oct 2021

Is it our own?

It is fair to ask what truly determines our success.
Up, up and away
Updated 25 Oct 2021

Up, up and away

Irate Twitterati want Superman to stop meddling.
No-trust resolution dynamics
Updated 24 Oct 2021

No-trust resolution dynamics

It is heartening that the effort to remove a chief minister is following constitutional norms.

Editorial

25 Oct 2021

Party to a vile campaign

THE PTI government’s hostility towards the media and its intolerance for dissent is well known. The target of ...
Financial crisis
Updated 25 Oct 2021

Financial crisis

DESPITE having progressed to ‘very good step’ and being ‘close to concluding the agreement’ a few days back,...
25 Oct 2021

Morals and Pemra

TIME and again, Pemra has come under fire for issuing arbitrary instructions to TV channels on matters ranging from...
Anti-government rallies
Updated 24 Oct 2021

Anti-government rallies

Banning a party because it can create a public nuisance sets a dangerous precedent which can be repeated to justify future bans.
24 Oct 2021

End of polio?

AFTER a long struggle, the reward is finally in sight. With only a single case of wild poliovirus reported this year...
24 Oct 2021

Heritage work

IT is encouraging that, slowly, projects of heritage conservation and preservation appear to be taking off. These...