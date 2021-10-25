PM Imran arrives in Riyadh to attend Green Initiative Summit

RIYADH: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here on Sunday on the second leg of his three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

He was received at Royal Terminal of King Fahad International Airport by Deputy Governor of Riyadh Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz.

The prime minister is visiting Saudi Arabia from October 23-25 to attend the launch of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit being held here in Riyadh, at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The PM is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Special Assistant on Environment Malik Amin Aslam.

Will also participate in an event on promotion of investment in Pakistan

At the MGI Summit, the prime minister will share his perspective on the challenges faced by the developing countries due to climate change.

He will also highlight Pakistan’s experience of launching nature-based solutions to address the environmental challenges, a statement issued by the Foreign Office on the eve of Prime Minister Khan’s visit said.

The MGI Summit, the first of its kind in the Middle East Region, is being held at the initiative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Crown Prince had launched in March this year Green Saudi Arabia and Green Middle East initiatives aimed at protecting the nature and planet.

Prime Minister Khan welcomed these initiatives and offered to share experiences and lessons from Pakistan’s Clean and Green Pakistan and Prime Minister’s 10 billion Tree Tsunami.

He will also have bilateral interaction with the Saudi leadership, with focus on advancing economic and trade relations; creating more opportunities for Pakistani workforce; and welfare of Pakistani Diaspora in Saudi Arabia.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, Prime Minister Khan will also participate in an event on promotion of investment in Pakistan and interact with leading investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and Pakistani Diaspora.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have longstanding and historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and mutual support.

Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistanis, contributing towards the progress and prosperity of both countries.

The relationship is marked by frequent high-level visits, close cooperation in all fields, and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues, including at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

The visit of the prime minister will carry forward the positive momentum of cooperation between the two countries.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2021