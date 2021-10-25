Jam Kamal Khan Alyani bows out, draws curtain on crisis in Balochistan

QUETTA: The two-month-long political crisis being faced by Balochistan came to end on Sunday evening when Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) tendered his resignation.

Governor Syed Zahoor Ahemd Agha accepted the resignation soon after Mr Alyani sent it to him.

Consequently, the provincial cabinet stands dissolved.

The former CM in his written resignation said: “I, Jam Kamal Khan, under Article 130 (8) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, hereby resign from the office of the Chief Minister of Balochistan today the 24th October.”

The late-evening development came after two marathon sessions of negotiations that Mr Alyani held with Senate Chairman Mir Sadiq Sanjrani and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

Bizenjo likely to become new leader of house

According to sources, Mr Sanjrani and Mr Khattak informed Mr Alyani about the number of MPAs who supported the rival group. Mr Alyani, however, agreed to step down only after he got assurance over some conditions, which include adjusting some ministers of his cabinet in the next government. They also contacted the leaders of the angry MPAs during the marathon meetings.

A session of the Balochistan Assembly had been convened for Monday (today) for voting on the no-trust motion against the then chief minister Alyani. The motion, which was tabled in the 65-member house on Oct 20 by the angry group of BAP lawmakers, was supported by 34 members including those belonging to the opposition.

The members while speaking on the motion had asked then CM Alyani to resign for it was the only honourable way to avoid the no-confidence motion. However, Mr Alyani had turned down the request of the opponents and announced that he would face the no-trust motion and would not resign even if two members remained with him.

Mr Alyani is the fourth chief minister who has resigned to avoid a no-trust motion.

Earlier, Mir Taj Mohammad Khan Jamali, Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal and Nawab Sanaullah Zehri had resigned when no-trust motions were tabled against them in the house.

The late Jam Yousaf, the father of Mr Alyani, was the only chief minister who had completed his five-year term in office. Before and after him, no chief minister could complete his five years term in Balochistan.

The Balochistan Assembly session would be held according to the schedule on Monday (today) at 11am in which the members who had tabled the no-trust motion against the chief minister would withdraw their resolution.

Meanwhile, the angry BAP started preparation for the formation of their government in the province.

They have nominated Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo for the slot of the leader of house while Mir Jan Mohammad Khan Jamali has been named for the position of the Balochistan Assembly Speaker after the resignation of Mr Bizenjo from the office.

Mr Jamali has already served as chief minister, Speaker of Balochistan Assembly and deputy chairman of Senate twice.

Sources said the PTI members had suggested the name of Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind for the next leader of the house but the other side did not agree on his name. The sources said the BAP group had decided to first adjust in the next cabinet those MPAs who had signed the no-trust motion.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2021