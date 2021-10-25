Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 25, 2021

Chinese firm resumes work on Dasu power project today

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished October 25, 2021 - Updated October 25, 2021 11:04am
The resumption of work on the World Bank-funded project could only be possible following continued talks between the Pakistani team led by Wapda Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain and China’s Gezhouba Group of Companies. — APP/File
The resumption of work on the World Bank-funded project could only be possible following continued talks between the Pakistani team led by Wapda Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain and China’s Gezhouba Group of Companies. — APP/File

MANSEHRA: The Chinese company, which had suspended work on 4320 megawatts Dasu hydropower project following the death of 13 people including nine Chinese workers in a bus blast on July 13 this year, is going to resume the work on Monday (today).

“The security of Dasu project area has been substantially improved by Wapda and the site work will be resumed gradually from October 25, 2021,” said a mobilisation notice issued by China’s Gezhouba Group of Companies to its Pakistani engineers, workers and other staffers on Sunday.

The Pakistani staffers said that according to requirements of the site work all those, who worked with the CGGC before, were informed through the notice to get ready to return to work.

“The specific return time of every staffer will be determined by telephone call from Chinese leaders of the departments,” said the notice. The staffers were also asked to bring with them the coronavirus vaccination and non-criminal record certificates while workers belonging to Dasu area should get medical certificates from the local clinic.

The resumption of work on the World Bank-funded project could only be possible following continued talks between the Pakistani team led by Wapda Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain and CGGC.

“There have been 18 rounds of talks between Wapda’s negotiation team and CGGC and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong also participated in some of them to ensure an early resumption of work on this multibillion dollar power project,” said sources.

The government had deployed army’s bridges in Kohistan following the Dasu bus explosion that would escort Chinese engineers and workers to work sites and respective camps via Karakoram Highway.

The World Bank’s two separate teams, which visited Upper Kohistan and inspected the explosion site and met with the Chinese engineers and workers last month, had also sought appropriate security measures for the peaceful execution of the project.

ROAD: Torghar district development advisory committee chairman Laiq Mohammad Khan inaugurated Soray Ashary Shingle road.

“This road would link dozens of villages with the district headquarters,” Mr Khan told the gathering after inaugurating the artery.

He said that Torghar, which was given the status of a settled district in 2011, was deprived of basic health, education, road and other infrastructure but he got approved mega development schemes for it.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Awaiting orders
25 Oct 2021

Awaiting orders

Orders are given for demolition. Some structures go down. Some still stand.
Is it our own?
25 Oct 2021

Is it our own?

It is fair to ask what truly determines our success.
Up, up and away
Updated 25 Oct 2021

Up, up and away

Irate Twitterati want Superman to stop meddling.
No-trust resolution dynamics
Updated 24 Oct 2021

No-trust resolution dynamics

It is heartening that the effort to remove a chief minister is following constitutional norms.

Editorial

25 Oct 2021

Party to a vile campaign

THE PTI government’s hostility towards the media and its intolerance for dissent is well known. The target of ...
Financial crisis
Updated 25 Oct 2021

Financial crisis

DESPITE having progressed to ‘very good step’ and being ‘close to concluding the agreement’ a few days back,...
25 Oct 2021

Morals and Pemra

TIME and again, Pemra has come under fire for issuing arbitrary instructions to TV channels on matters ranging from...
Anti-government rallies
Updated 24 Oct 2021

Anti-government rallies

Banning a party because it can create a public nuisance sets a dangerous precedent which can be repeated to justify future bans.
24 Oct 2021

End of polio?

AFTER a long struggle, the reward is finally in sight. With only a single case of wild poliovirus reported this year...
24 Oct 2021

Heritage work

IT is encouraging that, slowly, projects of heritage conservation and preservation appear to be taking off. These...