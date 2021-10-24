Dawn Logo

Taliban launch wheat-for-work scheme to tackle hunger and unemployment

AFPPublished October 24, 2021 - Updated October 24, 2021 05:45pm
People walk past a Taliban fighter at a market in Kabul on Sunday. — Reuters
Afghanistan's Taliban government launched a programme to tackle hunger on Sunday, offering thousands of people wheat in exchange for labour.

The scheme will be rolled out around Afghanistan's major towns and cities and employ 40,000 men in the capital alone, the Taliban's chief spokesman said at a press conference in southern Kabul.

“This is an important step for fighting unemployment,” Zabihullah Mujahid said, adding that the labourers must “work hard”.

Afghanistan — which is already suffering from poverty, drought, electricity blackouts and a failing economic system — is now facing the onset of what may be a harsh winter.

The Taliban's food-for-work scheme will not pay labourers, targeting those who are currently unemployed and most at risk of starvation during the winter.

The two-month programme will see 11,600 tons of wheat distributed in the capital, with about 55,000 tons for elsewhere in the country, including Herat, Jalalabad, Kandahar, Mazar-i-Sharif and Pol-i-Khomri.

Work for the labourers in Kabul will include digging water channels and catchment terraces for snow in the hills to combat drought.

Mujahid and other senior officials, including agriculture minister Abdul Rahman Rashid and Kabul mayor Hamdullah Nomani, cut a pink ribbon and dug a small ditch at a ceremony in the rural Rish Khor area of the capital to launch the programme.

Fastrack
Oct 24, 2021 06:07pm
Very nice. Propaganda can never hold against the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaking and sweating
Oct 24, 2021 06:10pm
India giving wheat as good will gesture
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan
Oct 24, 2021 06:29pm
So far so good. Taliban must learn about the management of labour force for development work at home. Gradually wheat for labour should be replace with dollars for labour programe. Hard times are ahead and a complete unity coupled with consideration for international Norms will yield positive results.
Reply Recommend 0

