This time, won't go home till demands met: TLP leaders

Dawn.comPublished October 24, 2021 - Updated October 24, 2021 11:44pm
Supporters of the banned TLP gather in a protest march in Muridke, on October 24, 2021, during a march towards Islamabad, demanding the release of their leader Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi — AFP
Supporters of the banned TLP gather in a protest march in Muridke, on October 24, 2021, during a march towards Islamabad, demanding the release of their leader Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi — AFP

The proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) warned on Sunday that its workers will stage a sit-in in Muridke, where they are currently encamped, and then move to Islamabad by Tuesday evening if their demands are not met.

"The government has gone back on its word thrice. This time we will sit and wait," said a statement issued by the proscribed group's leadership council on Thursday.

"No one will go home until the entire TLP leadership, including chief Saad Hussain Rizvi, comes to the container and makes an announcement," said the statement. "Even if a member of the council says go home without Saad Rizvi, you may shoot that leader too," it added.

The statement quoted Mufti Wazir Rizvi as saying that the proscribed group would wait until Tuesday evening for the government to meet its demands. "If our demands are not met by Tuesday evening, we will leave for Islamabad from here," he said.

Mufti Wazir further warned that the group's demands could increase if the government failed to meet them by Tuesday.

Negotiations with govt

Earlier on Sunday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the proscribed group will not proceed with its march towards Islamabad as negotiations had "almost" succeeded.

Speaking to Dawn News, the minister said the TLP workers would continue their sit-in till Monday or Tuesday "but will not head towards Islamabad".

On Saturday, the relatively less-equipped and poorly trained workers of the proscribed TLP had managed to bulldoze all security layers of the Lahore and Sheikhupura police and entered Gujranwala while chanting slogans and calling other activists to join them.

However, they had slowed down the march after leaving Lahore, and decided to spend the night in the suburban town of Muridke on GT Road.

The minister said that detained TLP workers, along with those placed on the Fourth Schedule, would be released. He said under an agreement signed with the TLP earlier, the issue of expelling the French ambassador will be taken to parliament for debate.

Editorial: The state only has itself to blame for its convoluted and opaque dealings with the TLP

He said that a delegation from the proscribed group will arrive at the interior ministry on Monday for talks. "We will resolve their issues in a day or two," he said.

'Will take issue of French envoy's expulsion to NA'

In a press conference in Islamabad later in the day, the interior minister said that the issue of expulsion of the French ambassador will be presented in the National Assembly.

"Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and I have signed agreements with the TLP. We will take the issue of the French ambassador's expulsion to the National Assembly and ask the speaker to form a committee."

He said the French ambassador was not present in the country at the moment, adding that the TLP's objection was justified as there had been no progress on the accords for six months.

"They are political people and they have the third-highest vote bank in Punjab. They reserve the right to make any statement," he said, referring to the group's claim about the number of workers arrested by law enforcers.

The minister said that political parties had the right to stage protests, but said that the government should be "flexible". "I believe in reconciliation and the government is supposed to show flexibility [...] we should try to take the country towards the path of improvement."

Responding to a question from a reporter, the minister said that the government "had not banned the TLP". "They are contesting elections and we did not approach the Supreme Court," he said.

However, a journalist interjected and asked why the TLP is then referred to as "proscribed" in media reports. "It is written with their name because we've declared them so," the minister said.

When asked whether the government was releasing TLP chief Saad Rizvi, Rashid simply said, "We are working on it". He added that he had held a meeting with Rizvi to discuss the current issues.

The minister hoped that the TLP supporters who had taken to the streets in Muridke would peacefully go home after talks concluded successfully.

March pierces through multi-tier security in Lahore and Sheikhupura

On Saturday, TLP protesters had removed several containers from GT Road on the Ravi bridge, the last main security point of Lahore police using a crane, and entered Sheikhupura from where they marched towards Gujranwala after violent clashes with the law enforcement agencies at Kala Shah Kaku.

When multiple security strategies failed, the Gujranwala police dug up a 12-foot-deep ditch and filled it with water as a preventive measure to stop the violent protesters besides making heavy deployment.

The TLP’s Central Shura (committee) had also refused to talk to a delegation of federal and provincial ministers, saying the federal government could not have it both ways: negotiate peace and shell them simultaneously.

The Shura took this stance late on Saturday as a three-member team comprising ministers Sheikh Rashid, Pir Noorul Haq Qadri and Ali Amin Gandapur arrived in the city to kickstart dialogue with the TLP leadership.

The two-member Punjab government team comprised Law Minister Raja Basharat and Minister for Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin joined their federal colleagues to thrash out a strategy. They reportedly sent an emissary to the incarcerated TLP chief Saad Rizvi to offer talks.

3 policemen martyred in clashes with TLP workers

On Friday, three policemen were martyred and several others injured in clashes with TLP workers.

Chauburji, Lower Mall and surrounding areas turned into battlefields with videos of the clashes showing police firing teargas shells to disperse the protesters who in return pelted the law enforcers with stones. Many TLP workers carrying clubs appeared to be fighting back when the riot police tried to disperse them.

In a statement, Lahore DIG (Operation) Spokesperson Mazhar Hussain identified two of the slain officials as Ayub and Khalid. The identity of the third official was not ascertained, but a statement from the provincial chief minister stated that three policemen were martyred.

Hussain said that several others were also injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition. "Protesters also hurled petrol bombs on officials," he said, adding that officials tried to prevent them from vandalising and damaging public property.

"The angry mob also used sticks and pelted stones," he said, adding that officials were showing restraint despite the violence.

A TLP media coordinator, Saddam Bukhari, said the police attacked the peaceful rally that was on its way to Islamabad.

In a separate statement, a spokesperson for the banned group said that workers had endured the "worst shelling in history" and were "attacked from all sides" near the Mao College Pul.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 24, 2021 11:32am
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Novoice
Oct 24, 2021 11:32am
Appease them again and again, you cowards.
Reply Recommend 0
Timur
Oct 24, 2021 11:35am
What he means is that the government has begged and pleaded them to not press further and their leaders release is being organized.
Reply Recommend 0
Pursuing
Oct 24, 2021 11:37am
How much taxpayers money is being wasted by govt on this chaos?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 24, 2021 11:46am
Once again, haters are highly disappointed.
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan ejaz
Oct 24, 2021 11:47am
This was the only solution, otherwise more police lives might've been in danger
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Oct 24, 2021 11:54am
In Today's morning Rashid Sahab said Negotiation is done, why still in process again?
Reply Recommend 0
Freedom
Oct 24, 2021 12:00pm
The mob culture is prevailing once again.
Reply Recommend 0
Zelfour ali
Oct 24, 2021 12:04pm
Loss to already struggling economy.. those responsible must be punished swiftly
Reply Recommend 0
A. ALI
Oct 24, 2021 12:04pm
They cross or they won't... they are here at the back of foreign fundings by India, India and India. Opposition big wigs arranged this drama. Pakistan's sugar and poultry market belongs to opposition and they raising price bars. Mafias trying to control Pak.
Reply Recommend 0
A. ALI
Oct 24, 2021 12:07pm
A tea house is better than our opposition coalition.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 24, 2021 12:10pm
Pti is delaying it and wants them to go to islamabad so people worry about them and this way they think we will forget the basic necessity price increase and petrol increase.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Oct 24, 2021 12:14pm
TLP will get nothing as usual.
Reply Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
Oct 24, 2021 12:29pm
You are talking to the killers of three policemen. You are in entertaining them rather than crushing their heads.
Reply Recommend 0
Nazeer
Oct 24, 2021 12:57pm
Yes previously too such commitments were made by both parties...no one yet implemented..
Reply Recommend 0
Nazeer
Oct 24, 2021 01:00pm
Have the govt followed their commitments? Except lies nothing is on the ground...
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad Abbas Khan
Oct 24, 2021 01:08pm
As you soo so shall you reap....what's you done during PMLN tenure....
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 24, 2021 01:10pm
Our three cops are martyred- our common man has no access to mtro buses because of these TLPś violent protest and Sheikh Rasheed was watching cricket match in Dubai? What a shamelss, graceless, uncompassionate minister. He needs to go.
Reply Recommend 0
Azam Jan
Oct 24, 2021 01:10pm
Their agenda to disrupt life, cause chaos and destruction by using insidious tactics and you holding talks with thugs are farcical.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Oct 24, 2021 01:11pm
Better beg TLP to curtail otherwise our security melt down like lahore will further expose our security institutions and their effectiveness.... TLP type patrionized organization have turned pythons
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Oct 24, 2021 01:36pm
@Fastrack, that your govt got on its hands and knees to extremists that killed 3 policemen? You are very brave beating up doctors and teachers but coward against TLP
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 24, 2021 01:43pm
So far, not a single prediction or assessment of Sheikh Rashid has ever proved true.
Reply Recommend 0
R.A
Oct 24, 2021 02:19pm
@Timur, SURRENDER is our first choice That is what Sh.Rashid means
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed N
Oct 24, 2021 02:31pm
Appeasement ------ appeasement. whatever happened to the writ of the state. ?
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Oct 24, 2021 02:54pm
Because....?? There's no foreign hand involved this time??
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Oct 24, 2021 02:55pm
Surrender at an instant
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Oct 24, 2021 02:57pm
Can't trust u turn government.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Oct 24, 2021 02:57pm
France just launched a hi-tech military surveillance satellite. Protesters are paid for Biriyani and water to participate. PMIK is mum on development, happy ruling!
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Oct 24, 2021 03:12pm
Which ever ministry Sheikh Rashid handles its understood that what will be the fate of the ministry.
Reply Recommend 0
Fartrack
Oct 24, 2021 03:15pm
Match-fixing between Taliban supporters and corrupt PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Oct 24, 2021 03:20pm
Shaikh Rasheed please don’t endorse TLP as trustworthy. Let the Deputy Commissioners tackle the crowds.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 24, 2021 03:22pm
Rashid is the future PM of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Sri
Oct 24, 2021 03:29pm
What did the 3 martyred policemen die for? Who will ge them back ?
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Oct 24, 2021 03:37pm
Negotiating with terrorists, for what ???
Reply Recommend 0
Jille Hilali
Oct 24, 2021 03:56pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, 0% right.
Reply Recommend 0
M.Sethi
Oct 24, 2021 04:42pm
Bet! TLP protest has been engineered, to counter, PDM & opposition parties planned protest against back breaking inflation in the country...
Reply Recommend 0
No Ash
Oct 24, 2021 04:50pm
These hooligans will continue to cause chaos unless the government stops this policy of appeasement.
Reply Recommend 0
Henchi
Oct 24, 2021 06:07pm
TLP win PTI lost.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Oct 24, 2021 06:32pm
Drink Break between TLP march and the government.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 24, 2021 06:51pm
Weakest govt making sure that we get embarased and isolated internationally by presenting such issues in the assembly.
Reply Recommend 0
Major Labya
Oct 24, 2021 06:55pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, That's right. Stand united with TLP.
Reply Recommend 0
Major Labya
Oct 24, 2021 06:58pm
@Azam Jan , These are our very own. Misguided brothers, though, they may be.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
Oct 24, 2021 07:09pm
The government's mixed messages has strengthened the TLP to openly challenge. We are going to pay a heavy price for this.
Reply Recommend 0
Joseph1
Oct 24, 2021 07:56pm
Pakistani government surrender at first instance.
Reply Recommend 0
aditya
Oct 24, 2021 08:16pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, grow a spine before negoitiating with crazies every 3 months.
Reply Recommend 0

