Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 24, 2021

US colluding with India to sabotage CPEC: PM’s aide Khalid Mansoor

Kazim AlamPublished October 24, 2021 - Updated October 24, 2021 07:16am
In this file photo, Khalid Mansoor speaks to media at Energy Infrastructure Cooperation Forum in Beijing, China, on November 11, 2018. — Photo courtesy: GE Middle East, North Africa & Turkey
In this file photo, Khalid Mansoor speaks to media at Energy Infrastructure Cooperation Forum in Beijing, China, on November 11, 2018. — Photo courtesy: GE Middle East, North Africa & Turkey

KARACHI: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority czar Khalid Mansoor came out on Saturday swinging at the United States for hatching plots against the multibillion-dollar project.

Addressing the CPEC Summit at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), the special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on CPEC affairs accused the United States of conniving in cahoots with India against the economic lifeline of Pakistan.

“From the point of view of the emerging geo-strategic situation, one thing is clear: the United States supported by India is inimical to CPEC. It will not let it succeed. That’s where we have to take a position,” Mr Mansoor said.

Read: Most loans under CPEC at commercial rates: report

Islamabad is the seventh largest recipient of Chinese overseas development financing with 71 projects worth $27.3 billion currently under way as part of CPEC. Many Western think tanks and commentators have termed CPEC an economic trap that has already resulted in bloated public debt levels and disproportionately high Chinese influence in the domestic economy.

Washington now ‘taking stock of economic and political consequences’

The premier’s aide said the United States and India continue to “make attempts to manoeuvre Pakistan out of” China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) — a global infrastructure development plan — under which the Chinese government has been investing heavily in about 70 countries.

“There’s no way Pakistan will forgo any of its benefits. It has more than once burnt its fingers in (the Western) alliance in the past,” he said, adding that their attempts to dilute China’s strategic influence in the region will fail.

He said the Western powers view CPEC as a symbol of China’s political ambition. “That’s the reason CPEC is seen suspiciously by both the United States and Europe… they view CEPC more as a move by China to expand its political, strategic and business influence,” said Mr Mansoor, noting that China has been able to manage that apprehension “to a great extent”.

The United States is now “taking stock of the economic and political consequences” of withdrawing from the region, he said.

“I had a very, very detailed discussion with the American embassy people. I told them CPEC is available for them as well. They have also expressed their wish that they would like to develop some kind of involvement and see how it can be beneficial for both countries,” he noted.

The SAPM said Islamabad is seeking the expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan and has discussed the possibility of Taliban-led Afghanistan joining the multibillion-dollar economic corridor.

He said there’s been “deep interest” in developing economic connectivity between Afghanistan and Pakistan and with other neighbouring countries, including Iran. “Some European countries have started showing interest (in CPEC). Their ambassadors keep on coming,” he said.

He repeatedly referred to fake news and “negative propaganda” about the viability of CPEC and the pace of its progress. “In terms of its scope, Phase II of CPEC is going to be an order of magnitude bigger than Phase I.”

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2021

CPEC, Pak India Ties , Pak US Ties
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (25)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Vishal
Oct 24, 2021 07:10am
Obviously, US is also jealous of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 24, 2021 07:20am
CPEC loans are becoming due in not a distant future. It will show and prove how successful CPEC was for Pakistan. By the way, Srilanka is sitting with empty airports and empty Hambantota port. It never became another Hong Kong or Singapore as was promised by Chinese, while building those airports and sea ports.
Reply Recommend 0
Sri
Oct 24, 2021 07:25am
Why is it that every day this gov blames someone or the other for their failures.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 24, 2021 07:25am
If IK really believe this then we should Boycott US , break all diplomatic relations, stop using all American brands and stop taking US money in form of IMF loans.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Oct 24, 2021 07:27am
If any country gains from CPEC, it is Afghanistan which is a land locked country. We welcome Afghanistan. It is a win win for Pakistan and China. No point in blaming India or US or EU.
Reply Recommend 0
Kool
Oct 24, 2021 07:28am
Yes yes it's good thinking always to look other way.
Reply Recommend 0
FastOnTrack
Oct 24, 2021 07:30am
On the one hand Pakistan keeps going to the UN office in the USA and also the IMF for loans and on the other hand they keep accusing USA. be clear on what you want.
Reply Recommend 0
FastOnTrack
Oct 24, 2021 07:31am
Joke of the century
Reply Recommend 0
FastOnTrack
Oct 24, 2021 07:31am
What a Joke
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Oct 24, 2021 07:33am
India sided with USA at the wrong time when it’s political and economic influence is going downhill globally.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Mustafa Kaifi
Oct 24, 2021 07:35am
Oh yeah ? Did India halt CPEC energy plants required LNG terminals and forcing IPPs to use furnace oil instead ?
Reply Recommend 0
Haakim
Oct 24, 2021 07:36am
China being super power, India being small power, there is no way, India can stop CPEC, Unless Pakistan is defaulting on CPEC loan payments and struck. If India is an excuse to survive the situation, it's ok. It's common for both countries to help each other (by blaming when time gets harder).
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Oct 24, 2021 07:37am
If Indian leaders were smart, they would have cooperated with regional countries Pakistan, China and Russia, rather than a country thousands of miles away that’s influence is going downhill. All because of hate filled RSS ideology.
Reply Recommend 0
Ftrack
Oct 24, 2021 07:38am
We know about it. We brought you as a czar to overcome those problems. If you complain the same as we do, you better become one of us.
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.khalil
Oct 24, 2021 07:40am
True , everyone knows . Pakistan and China are fully aware of what is going on. This is not important, what we can do to counter these conspiracies is more important .
Reply Recommend 0
Fair and balanced
Oct 24, 2021 07:42am
India is extremely concerned about CPEC and it was worked with Militants in Baluchistan to sabatoge the project many times.... India will NOT SUCCEED !
Reply Recommend 0
Tom
Oct 24, 2021 07:42am
Who’s this new face ?
Reply Recommend 0
M. M. Amin (Old Ravian )
Oct 24, 2021 07:44am
It’s spot on. US now must nurse it’s own deep wound and stop being policemen of the world .
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Oct 24, 2021 07:44am
Until yesterday, our government kept calling itself America's biggest ally. Explanations were being given in favor of America. Pakistanis were being told about the benefits of friendship with America. Now what is this.??
Reply Recommend 0
NG
Oct 24, 2021 07:45am
Your failures
Reply Recommend 0
Utopian
Oct 24, 2021 07:49am
You just need to look into the state of countries which adopted the Chinese projects. Just Google and judge yourself. Don't go by what corrupt politicians are telling you.
Reply Recommend 0
Rehman
Oct 24, 2021 07:51am
The whole world is surprised that there is more than one scholar in Pakistan, yet how it has lagged behind economically.
Reply Recommend 0
Rehman
Oct 24, 2021 07:55am
After the completion of this project, Pakistan will be able to give loans not only to the whole world but also to the aliens.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Oct 24, 2021 07:59am
Liar.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Oct 24, 2021 08:07am
Well, to be fair, the conversation about the Chinese influence in Pakistan’s economy and the heavy burden on Pakistan from the CPEC loans is pretty understandable to me. How long have we been talking about CPEC, and it’s impact ? So far, nothing, I know it’s a little early, but with the payments coming up due, there’s nothing to show yet. And more importantly, all the investment, good jobs, all the companies involved, they all have one thing in common, they are all Chinese.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Lull before the storm
Updated 24 Oct 2021

Lull before the storm

It does not take rocket science to figure out why each of the two sides is taking the stand it is.
The larger debate
Updated 23 Oct 2021

The larger debate

The revelations show how the economy promotes inequality.

Editorial

Anti-government rallies
Updated 24 Oct 2021

Anti-government rallies

Banning a party because it can create a public nuisance sets a dangerous precedent which can be repeated to justify future bans.
24 Oct 2021

End of polio?

AFTER a long struggle, the reward is finally in sight. With only a single case of wild poliovirus reported this year...
24 Oct 2021

Heritage work

IT is encouraging that, slowly, projects of heritage conservation and preservation appear to be taking off. These...
A final push
Updated 23 Oct 2021

A final push

PAKISTAN’S hopes of exiting the so-called FATF grey list have been shattered once again. The global money...
23 Oct 2021

Kabul visit

FOREIGN MINISTER Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s flying visit to Kabul on Thursday is the first official high-level...
23 Oct 2021

Baqir’s blooper

THE remarks made by State Bank governor Reza Baqir at a London press conference have hit a raw nerve in Pakistan. In...