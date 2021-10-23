Security forces kill 6 terrorists in IBO in Balochistan's Harnai: ISPR

Security forces killed six terrorists, including a commander of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Tariq alias Nasir, in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Harnai area, the military's media affairs wing said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted at a hideout of the terrorists near Jamboro in Harnai.

There were confirmed reports of the terrorists' presence at the hideout and subsequently, "security forces conducted [an] IBO in the area to apprehend a group of externally sponsored terrorists working against peace in Balochistan," the statement said.

It added that as soon as security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists tried to flee from the hideout and opened indiscriminate fire.

"A heavy exchange of fire with terrorists continued for a long time [and] resultantly, six terrorists, including BLA commander Tariq alias Nasir, [were] killed," the ISPR said, adding that a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the hideout.

"Such IBOs to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan will continue and they (terrorists) will not be allowed to sabotage [the] hard-earned opportunity for prosperity and socioeconomic growth of [the] people of Balochistan," the ISPR further stated.

Last month, security forces had killed 10 terrorists in another IBO in the South Waziristan tribal district.

"All the killed terrorists remained actively involved in planting IEDs (improvised explosive devices), conducting fire raids, and target killing of innocent civilians. These terrorists were planning to conduct more acts of terrorism inside the South Waziristan district," the ISPR had said at the time.