Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 23, 2021

Security forces kill 6 terrorists in IBO in Balochistan's Harnai: ISPR

Dawn.comPublished October 23, 2021 - Updated October 23, 2021 11:01pm
Security forces carry out a search operation in this file photo. — Photo courtesy: ISPR
Security forces carry out a search operation in this file photo. — Photo courtesy: ISPR

Security forces killed six terrorists, including a commander of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Tariq alias Nasir, in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Harnai area, the military's media affairs wing said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted at a hideout of the terrorists near Jamboro in Harnai.

There were confirmed reports of the terrorists' presence at the hideout and subsequently, "security forces conducted [an] IBO in the area to apprehend a group of externally sponsored terrorists working against peace in Balochistan," the statement said.

It added that as soon as security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists tried to flee from the hideout and opened indiscriminate fire.

"A heavy exchange of fire with terrorists continued for a long time [and] resultantly, six terrorists, including BLA commander Tariq alias Nasir, [were] killed," the ISPR said, adding that a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the hideout.

"Such IBOs to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan will continue and they (terrorists) will not be allowed to sabotage [the] hard-earned opportunity for prosperity and socioeconomic growth of [the] people of Balochistan," the ISPR further stated.

Last month, security forces had killed 10 terrorists in another IBO in the South Waziristan tribal district.

"All the killed terrorists remained actively involved in planting IEDs (improvised explosive devices), conducting fire raids, and target killing of innocent civilians. These terrorists were planning to conduct more acts of terrorism inside the South Waziristan district," the ISPR had said at the time.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Civil liberties
23 Oct 2021

Civil liberties

The late I.A. Rehman is esteemed on both sides of the border.
The Hamza factor
Updated 23 Oct 2021

The Hamza factor

A new story is quietly unfolding inside the PML-N and there may yet be a surprise twist.
What should Imran Khan do?
Updated 23 Oct 2021

What should Imran Khan do?

Making a mishmash of religion and politics won’t turn Pakistan into a welfare state. Here’s what can.
Afghan health crises
Updated 22 Oct 2021

Afghan health crises

The condition and prospects of Afghanistan’s health sector are complex and grave.

Editorial

A final push
Updated 23 Oct 2021

A final push

PAKISTAN’S hopes of exiting the so-called FATF grey list have been shattered once again. The global money...
23 Oct 2021

Kabul visit

FOREIGN MINISTER Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s flying visit to Kabul on Thursday is the first official high-level...
23 Oct 2021

Baqir’s blooper

THE remarks made by State Bank governor Reza Baqir at a London press conference have hit a raw nerve in Pakistan. In...
Spate of attacks
Updated 22 Oct 2021

Spate of attacks

Following a near-constant decline since 2016, the year 2021 has witnessed a precipitous rise in violence-related fatalities in KP.
22 Oct 2021

Libel suits

THE outcome of two libel cases recently decided by courts in England should be edifying for the government — if it...
22 Oct 2021

Education losses

A NEW report on the education losses suffered by Pakistani children due to pandemic-induced school closures sheds...