Pak vs India: Babar Azam shortlists 12-man squad for Sunday's World Cup blockbuster

Abdul GhaffarPublished October 23, 2021 - Updated October 23, 2021 01:53pm
In this file photo, Pakistan cricket T20 captain Babar Azam addresses a press conference in Lahore. — Photo: AFP/File
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has announced a 12-man squad for Sunday's T20 World Cup 2021 clash with India in Dubai.

Addressing a press conference in Dubai on Saturday, Azam named the shortlisted dozen men, from whom the final playing eleven will be picked.

From the 15-man complete squad, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz and Sarfaraz Ahmed did not make the cut.

The 12 men who remain in contention are Babar Azam (c) Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (vc), Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Abdul
Oct 23, 2021 01:56pm
Asif Ali drops out I guess
Reply Recommend 0
Fayzan
Oct 23, 2021 02:00pm
Drop Haris rauf, it'll be a slow pitch and express pace won't be useful
Reply Recommend 0
India
Oct 23, 2021 02:02pm
India Wins Tomorrow
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 23, 2021 02:05pm
I hope the warm up match was an eye opener.
Reply Recommend 0

