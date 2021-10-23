Pak vs India: Babar Azam shortlists 12-man squad for Sunday's World Cup blockbuster

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has announced a 12-man squad for Sunday's T20 World Cup 2021 clash with India in Dubai.

Addressing a press conference in Dubai on Saturday, Azam named the shortlisted dozen men, from whom the final playing eleven will be picked.

From the 15-man complete squad, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz and Sarfaraz Ahmed did not make the cut.

The 12 men who remain in contention are Babar Azam (c) Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (vc), Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

More to follow