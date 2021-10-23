Dawn Logo

PM Imran leaves for three-day visit to Saudi Arabia

Naveed SiddiquiPublished October 23, 2021 - Updated October 23, 2021 01:17pm
A file photo of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Photo courtesy PTI/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday left for a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the launch ceremony of the 'Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit' being held in Riyadh, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

The prime minister left with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, the FO said.

The Prime Minister Office (PMO) said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had extended the invitation to the premier to attend the event's launching ceremony.

At the MGI Summit, the prime minister will share his perspective on the challenges faced by developing countries due to climate change, the PMO said, adding that he will also highlight Pakistan’s experience of launching "nature-based solutions to address the environmental challenges".

An initiative of the crown prince, the MGI Summit is the "first of its kind" in the Middle East, the PMO statement said.

In March, Prime Minister Imran Khan had lauded two reforestation and environmental initiatives announced by MBS — “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East”, saying the crown prince's vision closely aligned with that of his own government. The premier had also offered to share experiences from Pakistan’s “Clean and Green Pakistan” and “10 Billion Tree Tsunami” programmes.

During the visit, the premier will also have bilateral interactions with the Saudi leadership, with a particular focus on advancing economic and trade relations, creating more opportunities for the Pakistani workforce; and the welfare of the Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of interest, according to the PMO.

The premier will also participate in an event for the promotion of investment in Pakistan and interact with leading investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and the Pakistani diaspora.

"Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing and historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and mutual support," the PMO said, noting that Saudi Arabia was home to more than two million Pakistanis who were contributing towards the progress and prosperity of both the countries.

"The visit of the prime minister will carry forward the positive momentum of cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia," the statement added.

