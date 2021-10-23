Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 23, 2021

Missing Balochistan MPAs surface in Islamabad

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentPublished October 23, 2021 - Updated October 23, 2021 08:45am
The members of the Balochistan Assembly, who were missing for the last two days, are seen sitting together. — Screengrab via Zahoor Buledi Twitter
The members of the Balochistan Assembly, who were missing for the last two days, are seen sitting together. — Screengrab via Zahoor Buledi Twitter

QUETTA: Four members of the Balochistan Assembly, who had been missing for the last two days, on Friday night said they were in Islamabad and would return to Quetta on Saturday (today).

A video released by the MPAs shows them sitting together. They said, “We are part of Qudoos Bizenjo group and will remain with it.” They denied that they had been kidnapped.

The MPAs — Akbar Askani, Bushra Rind, Mahjabeen Sheran and Liala Tareen — belong to the angry group of BAP.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Civil liberties
23 Oct 2021

Civil liberties

The late I.A. Rehman is esteemed on both sides of the border.
The Hamza factor
Updated 23 Oct 2021

The Hamza factor

A new story is quietly unfolding inside the PML-N and there may yet be a surprise twist.
What should Imran Khan do?
Updated 23 Oct 2021

What should Imran Khan do?

Making a mishmash of religion and politics won’t turn Pakistan into a welfare state. Here’s what can.
Afghan health crises
Updated 22 Oct 2021

Afghan health crises

The condition and prospects of Afghanistan’s health sector are complex and grave.

Editorial

A final push
Updated 23 Oct 2021

A final push

PAKISTAN’S hopes of exiting the so-called FATF grey list have been shattered once again. The global money...
23 Oct 2021

Kabul visit

FOREIGN MINISTER Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s flying visit to Kabul on Thursday is the first official high-level...
23 Oct 2021

Baqir’s blooper

THE remarks made by State Bank governor Reza Baqir at a London press conference have hit a raw nerve in Pakistan. In...
Spate of attacks
Updated 22 Oct 2021

Spate of attacks

Following a near-constant decline since 2016, the year 2021 has witnessed a precipitous rise in violence-related fatalities in KP.
22 Oct 2021

Libel suits

THE outcome of two libel cases recently decided by courts in England should be edifying for the government — if it...
22 Oct 2021

Education losses

A NEW report on the education losses suffered by Pakistani children due to pandemic-induced school closures sheds...