Missing Balochistan MPAs surface in Islamabad

QUETTA: Four members of the Balochistan Assembly, who had been missing for the last two days, on Friday night said they were in Islamabad and would return to Quetta on Saturday (today).

A video released by the MPAs shows them sitting together. They said, “We are part of Qudoos Bizenjo group and will remain with it.” They denied that they had been kidnapped.

The MPAs — Akbar Askani, Bushra Rind, Mahjabeen Sheran and Liala Tareen — belong to the angry group of BAP.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2021