Today's Paper | October 23, 2021

Two troops martyred in North Waziristan

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished October 23, 2021 - Updated October 23, 2021 07:24am
Soldiers cordon off a street following an attack on the outskirts of Peshawar. — AFP/File
MIRAMSHAH: Two soldiers were martyred and two others injured in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan tribal district on Friday.

One terrorist was killed in the exchange of fire.

Officials said that fighting between security forces and terrorists broke out near Miramshah, the headquarters of North Waziristan.

The injured security personnel were taken to a paramilitary forces-run hospital in Miramshah.

Earlier on Thursday, security forces had conducted search operations in Khair Kali and Khat Kali areas.

Meanwhile, a remote-controlled bomb exploded in the Momad Khel area. However, it did not cause any casualties.

Terrorists have intensified attacks against law enforcement agencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts.

Eight security personnel have been martyred in recent targeted killings and bomb attacks.

