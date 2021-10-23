Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 23, 2021

Steps taken to mitigate impact of inflation: PM Imran

Ahmad Fraz KhanPublished October 23, 2021 - Updated October 23, 2021 07:19am
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore on Friday. — PID
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore on Friday. — PID

LAHORE: Prime Minis­ter Imran Khan has said that the government is fully aware of the sufferings of people caused by inflation and working hard to provide maximum relief to them by taking sustainable steps.

The premier was earlier briefed on price control measures, development schemes and law and order at a meeting with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during his visit to Punjab’s capital on Friday.

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib later briefing the media quoted him as saying, “Price control committees have been mobilised at the district and tehsil levels to control inflation. Indiscriminate crackdown on profiteers and hoarders will continue.”

Besides Mr Buzdar, Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan attended the meeting.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of all ongoing development projects.

Later, Mr Habib told the media that the government was practically launching a food support programme and the premier presided over the meeting to oversee the steps being taken by the Punjab government in this regard.

After the 18th Amendment, price control was a provincial subject yet the federal government was taking every step to control inflation, said the state minister who was accompanied by the newly appointed Punjab government spokesman Hasaan Khawar.

In reference to protests against inflation, Mr Habib said a group of ‘politically unemployed’ people were trying to exploit the issue of price hike. “They can try as much as they can,” he said.

Earlier, the state minister tweeted that foreign remittances increased by 12.5 per cent to reach $8 billion and exports increased to $7 billion in the first quarter of the current financial year. He said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had collected Rs1,395 billion in taxes in the first quarter, which was up by 38pc. He said textile exports rose by 28pc to US $4.437 billion whereas exports had risen by 42.7pc to $635 million. Large-scale manufacturing also increased by 7.5pc in the months of July and August, he added.

“After 30 years, a prime minister had turned his attention towards agriculture sector and surplus produce would ensure Pakistan’s food security,” Mr Habib said.

According to preliminary reports, sugarcane production was expected to increase by 25pc, maize by 18pc cotton by 60pc and rice by 18pc, he said, while expressing the hope that next year wheat production would also increase.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced that every family in Punjab, too, would be able to have up to Rs1 million health insurance coverage every year through Sehat Insaf Card.

The minister tweeted that through this extensive facility, quality treatment would be available to everyone from the poorest to the middle class. He said the cardholders would be free to use them at clinic and hospital of their choice. Big relief, he said, would be given on health, education and the four basic necessities including flour, sugar, pulses and ghee.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Civil liberties
23 Oct 2021

Civil liberties

The late I.A. Rehman is esteemed on both sides of the border.
The Hamza factor
23 Oct 2021

The Hamza factor

A new story is quietly unfolding inside the PML-N and there may yet be a surprise twist.
What should Imran Khan do?
Updated 23 Oct 2021

What should Imran Khan do?

Making a mishmash of religion and politics won’t turn Pakistan into a welfare state. Here’s what can.
Afghan health crises
Updated 22 Oct 2021

Afghan health crises

The condition and prospects of Afghanistan’s health sector are complex and grave.

Editorial

23 Oct 2021

A final push

PAKISTAN’S hopes of exiting the so-called FATF grey list have been shattered once again. The global money...
23 Oct 2021

Kabul visit

FOREIGN MINISTER Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s flying visit to Kabul on Thursday is the first official high-level...
23 Oct 2021

Baqir’s blooper

THE remarks made by State Bank governor Reza Baqir at a London press conference have hit a raw nerve in Pakistan. In...
Spate of attacks
Updated 22 Oct 2021

Spate of attacks

Following a near-constant decline since 2016, the year 2021 has witnessed a precipitous rise in violence-related fatalities in KP.
22 Oct 2021

Libel suits

THE outcome of two libel cases recently decided by courts in England should be edifying for the government — if it...
22 Oct 2021

Education losses

A NEW report on the education losses suffered by Pakistani children due to pandemic-induced school closures sheds...