Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 23, 2021

Lahore High court dismisses petitions against MDCAT

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished October 23, 2021 - Updated October 23, 2021 10:25am
In this file photo, students take the Medical & Dental Colleges Admission Test in Karachi. — INP
In this file photo, students take the Medical & Dental Colleges Admission Test in Karachi. — INP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has dismissed a set of petitions challenging the procedure adopted by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to conduct the National Medical & Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) for 2021.

The PMC conducted the MDCAT from Aug 30 (2021) to Sept 30 on a daily basis. The petitioners/students applied for the test and had been allotted roll numbers by the PMC but despite exceptional and outstanding careers, they faced several complications, hurdles and illegalities during the test and as a result could not pass the same.

Through the petitions, the students assailed the procedure for the test being contrary to section 18 (1) of the Pakistan Medical Commission Act, 2020 and Pakistan Medical Commission Conduct of Examinations Regulations, 2021.

Petitioners may file review with PMC

The lawyers of the petitioners argued that in section 18(1) the word “a date” and “single admission test” was written and in singular form not in plural i.e. “dates” or “tests”. They said the PMC was bound to hold a single test on one selected date.

They asked the court to decide whether the mandatory requirement to hold a single test as provided under the law can be allowed to be violated.

The PMC through its counsel questioned the maintainability of the petitions and said the petitioners had the right to file review before the commission. He further argued that bare perusal of the Act made it clear that the expression “single admission test” in section 18 referred to the fact that every student would only be allowed to appear in and sit for one MDCAT in a year.

He pointed out that section 20 of the Act clearly stated that the examination shall be held at least twice a year. He said the entire argument of the petitioners regarding construction and interpretation of Section 18 was flawed.

In his written verdict, Justice Jawad Hassan observes that the petitioners have failed to make out a case for interference by this court within the parlance of Article 199 of the Constitution.

He notes that the entire process has been published in newspapers and the website of the PMC whereupon the applicants/students from all over the country applied for MDCAT by taking all those steps.

He holds that no illegality has been found in applying the rules, regulations and the Act during the entire process of the MDCAT 2021- 22.

However, the judge, keeping in view the future of the students, observes that the petitioners may file their review(s) before the PMC for redressal of their grievance till Oct 29. The judge also directed the PMC to decide the reviews, if filed, strictly in accordance with law within a period of one week from its filing.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Civil liberties
23 Oct 2021

Civil liberties

The late I.A. Rehman is esteemed on both sides of the border.
The Hamza factor
Updated 23 Oct 2021

The Hamza factor

A new story is quietly unfolding inside the PML-N and there may yet be a surprise twist.
What should Imran Khan do?
Updated 23 Oct 2021

What should Imran Khan do?

Making a mishmash of religion and politics won’t turn Pakistan into a welfare state. Here’s what can.
Afghan health crises
Updated 22 Oct 2021

Afghan health crises

The condition and prospects of Afghanistan’s health sector are complex and grave.

Editorial

A final push
Updated 23 Oct 2021

A final push

PAKISTAN’S hopes of exiting the so-called FATF grey list have been shattered once again. The global money...
23 Oct 2021

Kabul visit

FOREIGN MINISTER Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s flying visit to Kabul on Thursday is the first official high-level...
23 Oct 2021

Baqir’s blooper

THE remarks made by State Bank governor Reza Baqir at a London press conference have hit a raw nerve in Pakistan. In...
Spate of attacks
Updated 22 Oct 2021

Spate of attacks

Following a near-constant decline since 2016, the year 2021 has witnessed a precipitous rise in violence-related fatalities in KP.
22 Oct 2021

Libel suits

THE outcome of two libel cases recently decided by courts in England should be edifying for the government — if it...
22 Oct 2021

Education losses

A NEW report on the education losses suffered by Pakistani children due to pandemic-induced school closures sheds...