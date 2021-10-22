Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 22, 2021

Israel outlaws Palestinian rights groups, alleging terrorism

APPublished October 22, 2021 - Updated October 22, 2021 09:45pm
In this June 2, 2021 file photo, Palestinians attend a rally organised by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in Gaza City. — AP/File
In this June 2, 2021 file photo, Palestinians attend a rally organised by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in Gaza City. — AP/File

Israel on Friday effectively outlawed six prominent Palestinian human rights groups by declaring them terrorist organisations in a major escalation of its decades-long crackdown on political activism in the occupied territories.

The declaration appeared to pave the way for Israel to raid their offices, seize assets, arrest staff and criminalise any public expressions of support for the groups.

Most of the targeted organisations document alleged human rights violations by Israel as well as the Palestinian Authority, both of which routinely detain Palestinian activists.

Israeli and international rights groups condemned the move as an assault on civil society and expressed solidarity with the targeted organisations. Many noted that Israel already outlaws even peaceful political activities in the occupied West Bank. Palestinians want the territory that Israel captured in the 1967 war to form the main part of their future state.

The designated groups are Al-Haq, a human rights group founded in 1979, as well as the Addameer rights group, Defence for Children International-Palestine, the Bisan Centre for Research and Development, the Union of Palestinian Women's Committees and the Union of Agricultural Work Committees.

The Israeli defence ministry said they are secretly linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a secular, left-wing movement with a political party as well as an armed wing that has allegedly carried out deadly attacks against Israelis. Israel and Western countries consider the PFLP a terrorist organisation.

The ministry's statement was released during the Israeli and Palestinian weekend.

Representatives from the targeted organisations could not immediately be reached for comment.

The defense ministry said the organisations are controlled by senior leaders of the PFLP and employ its members, including some who have participated in terror activities.

It said the groups "serve as a central source of financing for the PFLP and had received large sums of money from European countries and international organisations,” without elaborating.

Israel has long accused human rights groups and international bodies of being biased against it and of singling it out while ignoring graver violations by other countries.

The European Union (EU) delegation to the Palestinian territories acknowledged financing activities by some of the groups. It said past allegations of the misuse of EU funds by partners "have not been substantiated”, but that it takes the matter seriously and is looking into it.

"EU funding to Palestinian civil society organisations is an important element of our support for the two-state solution," it said.

The Palestinian Authority condemned what it said was a strategic assault on Palestinian civil society and the Palestinian people's fundamental right to oppose Israel's illegal occupation and expose its continuing crimes.”

New York-based Human Rights Watch and London-based Amnesty International released a joint statement condemning the move as an attack by the Israeli government on the international human rights movement.

For decades, Israeli authorities have systematically sought to muzzle human rights monitoring and punish those who criticise its repressive rule over Palestinians, they said. This decision is an alarming escalation that threatens to shut down the work of Palestine's most prominent civil society organisations.

Israeli human rights group B'Tselem called the government's declaration "an act characteristic of totalitarian regimes, with the clear purpose of shutting down these organisations.”

"BTselem stands in solidarity with our Palestinian colleagues, is proud of our joint work over the years and is steadfast to continue so."

Israel
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
kamal chowkidar
Oct 22, 2021 10:00pm
Israel is moving in the right direction.
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Oct 22, 2021 10:28pm
All these so called human rights groups and NGOs should be under FATF watch.
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Oct 22, 2021 10:32pm
Human rights for one and terrorist rights for another.
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Oct 22, 2021 10:36pm
Terrorist and occupier accusing other terrorist
Reply Recommend 0
dAANISH
Oct 22, 2021 10:38pm
What can we expect from an occupant, afraid of illegal occupation.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Wheat import and food security
22 Oct 2021

Wheat import and food security

Wheat is the only commodity which justifies government intervention as the poor strata cannot be left at the mercy of the market
Living with Covid
Updated 22 Oct 2021

Living with Covid

Mental health professionals have been warning that Covid has brought with it a depression crisis.
Cricket aggression
Updated 22 Oct 2021

Cricket aggression

Good thinking, good plans and good execution will create a quality institution that can produce great teams.
Markets and disinformation
Updated 21 Oct 2021

Markets and disinformation

Journalists should be allowed to work freely as Pakistan's weak investor sentiment can't bear burden of an avalanche of fake news.

Editorial

Spate of attacks
Updated 22 Oct 2021

Spate of attacks

Following a near-constant decline since 2016, the year 2021 has witnessed a precipitous rise in violence-related fatalities in KP.
22 Oct 2021

Libel suits

THE outcome of two libel cases recently decided by courts in England should be edifying for the government — if it...
22 Oct 2021

Education losses

A NEW report on the education losses suffered by Pakistani children due to pandemic-induced school closures sheds...
Not just cricket
Updated 21 Oct 2021

Not just cricket

Hype surrounding the match — sold out as soon as tickets sales opened — has overshadowed the other games, as well as other teams.
Local governance
21 Oct 2021

Local governance

The court ruling restoring local institutions in Punjab should go a long way in ensuring the continuation of grassroots democracy.
21 Oct 2021

Breast cancer awareness

LIKE so many other issues relating to women’s health in Pakistan, breast cancer is not a subject of serious...