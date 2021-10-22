Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 22, 2021

Pakistan pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 draws over 100,000 visitors in 18 days

Dawn.comPublished October 22, 2021 - Updated October 22, 2021 08:22pm
A view of the Pakistan pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Pavilion Twitter/File
A view of the Pakistan pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Pavilion Twitter/File

The Pakistan pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 attracted more than 100,000 visitors over a period of just 18 days, making it one of the busiest pavilions of the mega event since it started on October 1.

The announcement was made in a tweet on the Pakistan pavilion's official Twitter account on Thursday.

"The 18th of October marked our 100,000 visitors' milestone. On this joyous event, we would like to take this opportunity to express our deepest gratitude to the team who [have] operated round-the-clock behind the scenes to bring such an abundant flow of visitors," the tweet said.

The news was also confirmed by Pakistan Pavilion Director General Rizwan Tariq, who told Dubai-based Gulf News that the "response has been phenomenal since the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai".

"We are extremely happy to announce that the pavilion received more than 100,000 visitors during the first 18 days of October," he said, adding that the "pavilion has attracted the attention of visitors through its spaces and activities that reveal ‘the hidden treasure’ of Pakistan".

According to the Gulf News report, around 8,000 guests visited the pavilion on the first day of the event and the footfall was recorded at 55,000 in the first week of October.

"The pavilion reached 120,000 visitors in just three days of reaching its first milestone [of 100,000]," the report said, adding that the response had been exceptional particularly on weekends.

Earlier this month, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood had also shared the news of the pavilion attracting 55,000 visitors in the first week of the Expo.

“The response we received was overwhelming and the number of visitors we had in the first week was beyond our expectations,” Dawood said in an official announcement.

The adviser had thanked all visitors coming to the pavilion and showing their interest in Pakistan’s culture, and appreciating the richness and diversity it holds.

"It is a country of great opportunities for tourism and investment," he said at the time.

The pavilion's facade

One of Pakistan’s leading visual artists, Rashid Rana, is the visionary behind the game-changing design of the pavilion's façade that has taken both the Expo organisers and visitors by storm.

Rana’s design draws inspiration from the diversity that Pakistan has to offer.

“Our country is one of the most diverse regions on the planet; geographically, climatically, culturally, racially, and ethnically, and I wanted that reflected in the design,” he told Dawn.

This artistic intervention titled 'Unity of All that Appears' comprises 24,000 seemingly identical but all, in fact, unique pieces, fractionally different from each other in size and colour but welded together in harmony.

“The transition between seasons and the unity among characteristic groups within the country are the driving force behind the design,” Rana explained.

The construction of the pavilion and its internal displays was funded by a trust, which was formed to raise the required finances through private donations. The exterior is the first point of contact and Rana’s design has truly succeeded in drawing in the crowd who leave the pavilion mesmerised after an engaging, multi-sensory inner journey, principally curated by Noorjehan Bilgrami, a noted multi-disciplinary artist, curator and educationist best known for her tireless work in reviving traditional crafts of Pakistan.

Under the theme 'The Hidden Treasure', with an inviting façade and an immersive walk-through experience, the pavilion aims to showcase Pakistan's vast opportunities in tourism and commerce and investment to the expected 25 million global audiences.

The Dubai Expo 2020 kicked off on October 1 — a year late due to the Covid-19 pandemic — and will run until March 31, 2022.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Oct 22, 2021 08:08pm
Very Limited number of items in Pakistan pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.
Reply Recommend 0
saksci
Oct 22, 2021 08:17pm
With 1.2 million Pakistani in Dubai it is only 9% do they have a breakdown of how many non Pakistani?
Reply Recommend 0
Tman
Oct 22, 2021 08:21pm
Indians get jealous of the smallest thing.
Reply Recommend 0
Not so smart
Oct 22, 2021 08:28pm
Pakistan is the best. UAE public loves Pakistan. Government promoting India will die a natural death.
Reply Recommend 0
Khawaja Moiz Uddin
Oct 22, 2021 08:30pm
So what ??
Reply Recommend 0
Daar
Oct 22, 2021 08:31pm
100,000 visitors, but what’s the end productivity for Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Wheat import and food security
22 Oct 2021

Wheat import and food security

Wheat is the only commodity which justifies government intervention as the poor strata cannot be left at the mercy of the market
Living with Covid
Updated 22 Oct 2021

Living with Covid

Mental health professionals have been warning that Covid has brought with it a depression crisis.
Cricket aggression
Updated 22 Oct 2021

Cricket aggression

Good thinking, good plans and good execution will create a quality institution that can produce great teams.
Markets and disinformation
Updated 21 Oct 2021

Markets and disinformation

Journalists should be allowed to work freely as Pakistan's weak investor sentiment can't bear burden of an avalanche of fake news.

Editorial

Spate of attacks
Updated 22 Oct 2021

Spate of attacks

Following a near-constant decline since 2016, the year 2021 has witnessed a precipitous rise in violence-related fatalities in KP.
22 Oct 2021

Libel suits

THE outcome of two libel cases recently decided by courts in England should be edifying for the government — if it...
22 Oct 2021

Education losses

A NEW report on the education losses suffered by Pakistani children due to pandemic-induced school closures sheds...
Not just cricket
Updated 21 Oct 2021

Not just cricket

Hype surrounding the match — sold out as soon as tickets sales opened — has overshadowed the other games, as well as other teams.
Local governance
21 Oct 2021

Local governance

The court ruling restoring local institutions in Punjab should go a long way in ensuring the continuation of grassroots democracy.
21 Oct 2021

Breast cancer awareness

LIKE so many other issues relating to women’s health in Pakistan, breast cancer is not a subject of serious...