Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 22, 2021

PM Imran to visit Saudi Arabia from 23rd to participate in Middle East Green Initiative Summit

Naveed SiddiquiPublished October 22, 2021 - Updated October 22, 2021 03:50pm
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) and PM Imran Khan seen during the former's visit to Pakistan in Feb 2019. — Arab News Twitter/File
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) and PM Imran Khan seen during the former's visit to Pakistan in Feb 2019. — Arab News Twitter/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia from October 23-25 to attend the launching ceremony of the 'Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit' being held in Riyadh, the Foreign Office said on Friday.

The premier, who will undertake the three-day visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other members of the cabinet.

At the MGI Summit, Prime Minister Imran will share his perspective on the challenges faced by developing countries due to climate change, the FO said, adding that he will also highlight Pakistan’s experience of launching "nature-based solutions to address the environmental challenges".

An initiative of Crown Prince Salman, the MGI Summit is the "first of its kind" in the Middle East, the FO statement said.

In March, Prime Minister Imran had lauded two reforestation and environmental initiatives announced by MBS — “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East”, saying the crown prince's vision closely aligned with that of his own government. The premier had also offered to share experiences from Pakistan’s “Clean and Green Pakistan” and “10 Billion Tree Tsunami” programmes.

During the visit, the prime minister will also have bilateral interactions with the Saudi leadership, with particular focus on advancing economic and trade relations, creating more opportunities for the Pakistani workforce; and the welfare of the Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of interest, according to the FO.

The premier will also participate in an event for the promotion of investment in Pakistan and interact with leading investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and the Pakistani diaspora.

"Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing and historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and mutual support," the FO said, noting that Saudi Arabia was home to more than two million Pakistanis who were contributing towards the progress and prosperity of both the countries.

"The visit of the prime minister will carry forward the positive momentum of cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia," the statement added.

Pak Saudi Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Wheat import and food security
22 Oct 2021

Wheat import and food security

Wheat is the only commodity which justifies government intervention as the poor strata cannot be left at the mercy of the market
Living with Covid
Updated 22 Oct 2021

Living with Covid

Mental health professionals have been warning that Covid has brought with it a depression crisis.
Cricket aggression
Updated 22 Oct 2021

Cricket aggression

Good thinking, good plans and good execution will create a quality institution that can produce great teams.
Markets and disinformation
Updated 21 Oct 2021

Markets and disinformation

Journalists should be allowed to work freely as Pakistan's weak investor sentiment can't bear burden of an avalanche of fake news.

Editorial

Spate of attacks
Updated 22 Oct 2021

Spate of attacks

Following a near-constant decline since 2016, the year 2021 has witnessed a precipitous rise in violence-related fatalities in KP.
22 Oct 2021

Libel suits

THE outcome of two libel cases recently decided by courts in England should be edifying for the government — if it...
22 Oct 2021

Education losses

A NEW report on the education losses suffered by Pakistani children due to pandemic-induced school closures sheds...
Not just cricket
Updated 21 Oct 2021

Not just cricket

Hype surrounding the match — sold out as soon as tickets sales opened — has overshadowed the other games, as well as other teams.
Local governance
21 Oct 2021

Local governance

The court ruling restoring local institutions in Punjab should go a long way in ensuring the continuation of grassroots democracy.
21 Oct 2021

Breast cancer awareness

LIKE so many other issues relating to women’s health in Pakistan, breast cancer is not a subject of serious...