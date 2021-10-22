Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 22, 2021

Biden says 'yes' US would defend Taiwan against China invasion

AFPPublished October 22, 2021 - Updated October 22, 2021 11:40am
US President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall at Baltimore Center Stage in Baltimore, Maryland on Thursday. — AFP
US President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall at Baltimore Center Stage in Baltimore, Maryland on Thursday. — AFP

President Joe Biden on Thursday said the United States would come to the defence of Taiwan if the island were attacked by China, which considers it part of its territory.

“Yes,” he responded when asked in a CNN town hall about defending Taiwan.

“We have a commitment to that.” Biden's statement was at odds with the long-held US policy known as “strategic ambiguity,” where Washington helps build Taiwan's defences but does not explicitly promise to come to the island's help.

He made a similar pledge in August during an interview with ABC, insisting that the United States would always defend key allies, including Taiwan, despite the withdrawal from Afghanistan in the face of the victorious Taliban.

Biden said the United States made a “sacred commitment” to defend Nato allies in Canada and Europe and it's the “same with Japan, same with South Korea, same with Taiwan.”

Read more: In first contact, Biden, Xi pledge to avoid conflict

The White House subsequently told reporters on both occasions that US policy on Taiwan “has not changed.”

Military competition

At Thursday's live town hall, Biden was also asked by an audience member whether the United States would be able to keep up with China's rapid military development.

Biden responded with “Yes.” “Don't worry about whether... they're going to be more powerful,” he said.

“China, Russia and the rest of the world knows we have the most powerful military in the history of the world.” But Biden expressed concern that rival countries may “engage in activities where they may make a serious mistake”.

He referred to his longtime relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping and repeated his position that he does not want “to start a new Cold War with China.”

But he warned: “I just want to make China understand that we are not going to step back.”

China has ramped up economic, diplomatic and military pressure on Taiwan ever since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen, who views Taiwan as already sovereign and not part of a “one China.”

The military pressure has escalated in the last year with China sending waves of fighter jets and nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan's air defence zone.

According to an AFP tally, more than 800 flights have been made into the zone since September last year — 170 just this month.

Defending Taiwan, one of Asia's most progressive democracies, has become a rare bipartisan issue in Washington's otherwise deeply polarised landscape.

Biden's comments also come in the wake of a Financial Times report that China has tested a state-of-the-art hypersonic missile with nuclear capacity that flew around the planet before landing, albeit not on target.

The United States and Russia are racing to develop their own hypersonic weapons, which are more difficult to defend against than existing ballistic missile arsenals.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Wheat import and food security
22 Oct 2021

Wheat import and food security

Wheat is the only commodity which justifies government intervention as the poor strata cannot be left at the mercy of the market
Living with Covid
Updated 22 Oct 2021

Living with Covid

Mental health professionals have been warning that Covid has brought with it a depression crisis.
Cricket aggression
Updated 22 Oct 2021

Cricket aggression

Good thinking, good plans and good execution will create a quality institution that can produce great teams.
Markets and disinformation
Updated 21 Oct 2021

Markets and disinformation

Journalists should be allowed to work freely as Pakistan's weak investor sentiment can't bear burden of an avalanche of fake news.

Editorial

Spate of attacks
Updated 22 Oct 2021

Spate of attacks

Following a near-constant decline since 2016, the year 2021 has witnessed a precipitous rise in violence-related fatalities in KP.
22 Oct 2021

Libel suits

THE outcome of two libel cases recently decided by courts in England should be edifying for the government — if it...
22 Oct 2021

Education losses

A NEW report on the education losses suffered by Pakistani children due to pandemic-induced school closures sheds...
Not just cricket
Updated 21 Oct 2021

Not just cricket

Hype surrounding the match — sold out as soon as tickets sales opened — has overshadowed the other games, as well as other teams.
Local governance
21 Oct 2021

Local governance

The court ruling restoring local institutions in Punjab should go a long way in ensuring the continuation of grassroots democracy.
21 Oct 2021

Breast cancer awareness

LIKE so many other issues relating to women’s health in Pakistan, breast cancer is not a subject of serious...