PML-N to hold protest in 11 cities of Punjab today

LAHORE: The PML-N under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold a protest against unbridled inflation in 11 cities of Punjab on Friday (today).

According to the PML-N, the demonstrations will be held in Lahore, Muzaffargarh, Jhang, Kasur, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Vehari, Khushab, Layyah and Murree.

Interestingly, neither PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif nor vice president Maryam Nawaz will lead any of the rallies. Senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is the only party stalwart who will lead the protest rally in Murree.

Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet: “People are literally struggling to survive due to non-existent governance. The future looks increasingly bleak under the PTI. Never before in our history has any Pakistani leader abandoned people like this. So unfortunate.”

The opposition leader in the National Assembly further said: “Dealing with the challenges of economy should be the foremost subject of our national conversation & public policy. A fast deteriorating economy means more misery for people, a greater reliance on international financial institutions & grave implications for national security.”

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, PML-N senior leader Khwaja Ahmad Hassan said this protest drive was not to meet any personal agenda but against unprecedented price hike and inflation. He asked the Lahorites to take to streets to lodge their protest against this anti-people government.

PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanullah issued a direction to workers to ensure maximum participation of commoners in the protest rallies in the province. “The PML-N is standing shoulder to shoulder with the miseries of the people inflicted by the PTI government,” he said.

KHURSHID SHAH: Shehbaz Sharif felicitates PPP leader Khurshid Shah upon his bail. “Heartiest congratulations to senior PPP leader Syed Khurshid Shah on his bail. It is about time the drama of the so-called accountability based on political revenge and baseless allegations was wound up. Hope Shah Sahib will play his full role in the politics of the country,” Shehbaz said.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2021