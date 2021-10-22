ADB to provide $600m for Ehsaas projects

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Pakistan have completed their negotiations on a $600 million new programme for integrated social protection development that will support the government’s efforts to implement high priorities from its Ehsaas programme in a coordinated, cohesive and systematic manner.

ADB Country Director Yong Ye held a meeting with Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Thursday and elaborated the forthcoming ADB assistance to Pakistan.

Under the programme, institutional capacity for social protection and climate resilience will also be strengthened.

Furthermore, access to primary and secondary education, health services and nutrition supplies will be enhanced for women, especially mothers, adolescents and children, of poor families.

Mr Yong reiterated ADB’s commitment to continue its technical and financial support to the government for priority areas.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2021