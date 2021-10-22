Dawn Logo

Pakistan, Turkey to produce TV series on Salahuddin Ayubi

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished October 22, 2021 - Updated October 22, 2021 07:44am
Prime Minister Imran Khan meets filmmaker Shehzad Nawaz and Turkish producer Emre Konuk on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Senator Faisal Javed Twitter
Prime Minister Imran Khan meets filmmaker Shehzad Nawaz and Turkish producer Emre Konuk on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Senator Faisal Javed Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkey will jointly produce a television series on the life of warrior Salahuddin Ayubi as Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed the need to familiarise the young generation with Muslim history and expressed the hope that the use of multimedia could prove helpful in this regard.

“The series on the life of Salahuddin Ayubi will make the youth aware of his historic role,” the prime minister said while meeting filmmaker Shehzad Nawaz and Turkish producer Emre Konuk.

“It is high time to make dramas and films based on historical narrative rather than opting for routine topics,” he said.

In view of the upcoming Pakistan-Turkey joint production of the television series on Salahuddin Ayubi, the prime minister said even the West regarded him as a great man.

PM stresses need for familiarising the young generation with Muslim history

The prime minister said that Salahuddin Ayubi had announced a general amnesty after the historic conquest of Jerusalem.

Senator Faisal Javed, Syed Junaid Ali Shah and Dr Kashif also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on details of the joint project of the television series between Pakistan and Turkey.

It was highlighted that the planning of the series had been finalised, while shooting of the series will commence in April next year.

Chashma Canal

Prime Minister Khan also chaired a meeting on integrated agriculture and development plan for KPK, especially the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC), and said: “The construction of Lift-cum-Gravity project of Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) would be a real game-changer for the socio-economic uplift of a vast area in southern KPK.”

“Once completed, the project would irrigate around 300,000 acres of barren land in the KPK. This would not only ensure food security in the region but would also earn huge foreign exchange for the country by exporting agricultural produce to the Middle East,” he said.

The prime minister directed authorities concerned to adopt effective measures to boost up corporate farming in the area.

“It would not only raise income levels of farmers in the area but would also kick-start integrated development by eradicating poverty, eliminating hunger and ensuring good education, health care and other civic facilities for the local population,” the prime minister said.

“We need to exploit full potential of the vast natural resources in the area for socio-economic progress of the people,” he said.

Sheikh Rashid meets PM

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed called on the prime minister and discussed law and order situation in the country.

Following the meeting, the administration of Islamabad decided to seal the federal capital due to a call given by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) that it will start a rally from Lahore on Friday to stage the sit-in in Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2021

Timur
Oct 22, 2021 08:37am
While the country & its general population is slipping into isolation & hunger, PM is busy wasting his time on Turkey film,Afghan frozen funds,celebrating religion based festivals....etc
Reply Recommend 0
Wounded dragon
Oct 22, 2021 08:49am
New iron brother .....
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Oct 22, 2021 08:50am
The country is in economic meltdown and the PM has the audacity to chair a meeting on a tv serial?
Reply Recommend 0

