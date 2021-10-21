Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 21, 2021

Dollar hits new high of Rs174.10 in interbank market

Talqeen ZubairiPublished October 21, 2021 - Updated October 21, 2021 06:30pm
A file photo of a person holding US dollar bills. — AFP/File
A file photo of a person holding US dollar bills. — AFP/File

The US Dollar continued its surge against the rupee on Thursday, gaining 60 paisa to reach another high of Rs174.10 in the interbank market, up from the previous day's closing rate of Rs173.50.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (AFP), the buying rate of the greenback was recorded at Rs174 and the selling rate at Rs174.10 in the interbank trade by the session's end.

The dollar's value in the open market was recorded at Rs174.40 after the greenback appreciated by 20 paisa at around 4:20 pm. The currency's buying rate in the open market was recorded at Rs174 and the selling rate at Rs174.40 at the time, data compiled by the forex association showed.

According to a Dawn report, the dollar has appreciated by over 13 per cent against the rupee since May this year.

The recent upward trend of the greenback has been linked to multiple factors, including the uncertainty surrounding the government's talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the growing current account deficit.

A report by Mettis Global, a web-based financial data and analytics portal, identifies the surging prices of oil and other commodities in the international market as another reason for the latest round of erosion in the rupee's value.

Commenting on the matter, AFP Chairperson Malik Bostan said while the demand for the greenback remained high in the interbank market, the currency's upward trajectory was expected to reverse after the approval of a loan package by the IMF and the delivery of $1bn on that account.

Meanwhile, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin is in Washington and has already held a series of meetings with senior officials of the IMF for finalising the release of the next tranche of a $6 billion loan facility.

According to Mettis Global, the Forex market, however, is likely to "remain anxious until the final outcome" of the talks with the IMF.

Meanwhile, Bostan said, with the State Bank of Pakistan making biometric verification compulsory for all those intending to buy $500 or above from the open market, the demand for the greenback was not as high in the open market as in the interbank market.

However, the effects of the high demand for the dollar in the interbank market were being seen in the open market, he said, adding that stability in the exchange rate in the interbank market was expected to reverse the upward trajectory of the dollar in the open market.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Adeel
Oct 21, 2021 05:45pm
Obviously our State Bank governor is driving this.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia ul Haq
Oct 21, 2021 05:46pm
and in the open/black market?
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Oct 21, 2021 05:46pm
250 by year end?
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Oct 21, 2021 05:47pm
The revenge of the government of overseas Pakistanis against resident Pakistanis. Thank you Baqar Reza
Reply Recommend 0
Ayush singh
Oct 21, 2021 06:10pm
Thanks to handsome imran khan
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 21, 2021 06:52pm
Blame on previous government or India?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 21, 2021 07:13pm
Even the new government of Pakistan can’t control Pak rupee falling
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Crisis looming
Updated 21 Oct 2021

Crisis looming

It will be a terrible mistake for the PM, his acolytes to underestimate the strength of the wave that is about to hit them.
An eye-opener
21 Oct 2021

An eye-opener

A daring report by Indian savants could have been written here.
Past, present, forever
Updated 20 Oct 2021

Past, present, forever

Despite their close relationship, this is hardly the first time the PTI and the military have not been BFFs.

Editorial

Not just cricket
Updated 21 Oct 2021

Not just cricket

Hype surrounding the match — sold out as soon as tickets sales opened — has overshadowed the other games, as well as other teams.
Local governance
21 Oct 2021

Local governance

The court ruling restoring local institutions in Punjab should go a long way in ensuring the continuation of grassroots democracy.
21 Oct 2021

Breast cancer awareness

LIKE so many other issues relating to women’s health in Pakistan, breast cancer is not a subject of serious...
Opposition’s chance?
Updated 19 Oct 2021

Opposition’s chance?

What the opposition can do is take advantage of the cleavage between PTI and the establishment, perhaps widen it and leverage it.
Evading tax laws
Updated 20 Oct 2021

Evading tax laws

Challenge of tax compliance can't be dealt with without directly taxing incomes irrespective of source and punishing tax evaders.
19 Oct 2021

KCR delays

AS political and bureaucratic stakeholders drag their feet over reviving the Karachi Circular Railway, residents of...