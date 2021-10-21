Dawn Logo

Exchange rate depreciation has benefitted overseas Pakistanis, says SBP governor

Dawn.comPublished October 21, 2021 - Updated October 21, 2021 01:41pm
In this 2019 file photo, Reza Baqir, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, takes a question from a reporter (not pictured) during a news conference at the head office in Karachi. — Reuters/File
In this 2019 file photo, Reza Baqir, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, takes a question from a reporter (not pictured) during a news conference at the head office in Karachi. — Reuters/File

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir on Wednesday said the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar had benefitted overseas Pakistanis sending remittances to the country.

Addressing a press conference in Manchester in the UK, he said: "The number of remittances sent by our overseas Pakistanis — after their hard work and effort — is increasing due to exchange rate [fluctuation]."

He said the higher exchange rate had caused some people to lose out but benefitted others as well.

"Suppose if our remittances in this year reach $30 billion — we hope they will be even more — and if our exchange rate [against the dollar] in the last few months has depreciated even 10 per cent then an additional $3bn are reaching the families of overseas Pakistanis — this turns out to be more than Rs500bn."

Baqir emphasised that every economic policy benefitted and disadvantaged some people, so when mention was made of those who suffered then "we should not forget those who are benefitting."

The SBP governor's comments come amid a period of persistent appreciation for the greenback against the rupee. The dollar continued to rise against the rupee on Wednesday — a trend experts largely attribute to the country's growing current account deficit, reaching a record high of Rs173.50 after appreciating by 55 paisas in interbank trade.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying rate of the greenback was recorded at Rs173.40 and the selling rate at Rs173.50 in the interbank market by the session's end.

Regarding the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, Baqir said it was a "normal process" and any gaps between the positions of the Fund and the government were closed through negotiations.

"This gap has been closed to a large extent. Every time there is a review, our journalist friends get reports that an agreement has not been reached yet so people get worried but [in the end] it turns out that an agreement is done."

He said good news would be delivered "very soon" on the matter.

The SBP chief also talked about the country's economic situation and said GDP growth had been recorded at close to 4pc in the fiscal year that ended in June.

"Real GDP growth means that people's income increased 4pc more compared to inflation," he said.

Abc
Oct 21, 2021 01:44pm
At the expense of ??? Not a statement expected from the head of Central Bank
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 21, 2021 01:44pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
yogi
Oct 21, 2021 01:44pm
And here is your positive spin
Reply Recommend 0
Mango Pakistani
Oct 21, 2021 01:45pm
What's a genius he is.
Reply Recommend 0
Farcetrash
Oct 21, 2021 01:45pm
Shockingly insensitive remark to the 22 crore citizens struggling to make ends meet! Proof of who PTI cares for.
Reply Recommend 0
Disappointed
Oct 21, 2021 01:45pm
What a complete dunce. It's like saying at least a cancer patient saves money on shampoo.
Reply Recommend 0
Kublai Khan
Oct 21, 2021 01:46pm
Higher exchange rate has hurt 220 million poor Pakistan but helped a few million overseas Pakistanis. Good deal.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 21, 2021 01:47pm
So those who live in Pakistan should do what? Apply immigration?
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Oct 21, 2021 01:48pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, For the first time I am 100% agreeing with you!
Reply Recommend 0
Imrand
Oct 21, 2021 01:48pm
That's why Pakistan is in this position because of mind numbing statements by these people, he is comparing pain of 200 million people to pleasure of 20 million overseas Pakistanis, or is he trying to create a vote bank for imdad Khan?
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Oct 21, 2021 01:48pm
Just one word, WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Hyder
Oct 21, 2021 01:49pm
Sir plz arrange foreign nationality for me.
Reply Recommend 0
Timur
Oct 21, 2021 01:49pm
All Jokers in this administration have been hand picked by IK, & their statements show it.
Reply Recommend 0
Maata
Oct 21, 2021 01:51pm
I thought I was living in Pakistan. Folks! lets move to overseas. Our "leaders" while sitting here and "governing" are thinking about Pakistanis there.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Oct 21, 2021 01:52pm
Is this a joke...?
Reply Recommend 0
Bitter truth
Oct 21, 2021 01:52pm
So please further depreciate the rupee upto atleast 200/-......
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Arif Hussain Zahidi
Oct 21, 2021 01:53pm
Jo mulk may reh rahay hain wo beshak doub jayain, mulk rahay na rahay, overseas Pakistanis ko tu faida ho raha hai ? Aysa koi ahmak he souch sakta hai !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Qamer Farooq
Oct 21, 2021 01:54pm
What a stupid statement, he ignored 22 cror awam inside Pakistan who will suffer eventually.
Reply Recommend 0
Tyrian Niazi
Oct 21, 2021 01:55pm
Proof that PTI only cares about expats and the 22 crore citizens can suffer in silence!
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Oct 21, 2021 01:56pm
this is not good new IMF
Reply Recommend 0
XYZ
Oct 21, 2021 01:56pm
Well put.. we should also remember people who are earning in USD in pakistan. X-rate has helped them as well, or contracts that were done in USD. Great thought...we should see more patriotism from o/seas pakistanis now!
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Oct 21, 2021 01:57pm
Well coming from Governor SBP its difficult to understand ,if we accept his point of view then Indian -Bangladesh -SriLanka -Thiland -Philippines should follow and get their currency depreciated to benifit their Overseas Nationals .I would suggest one should accept once mistate and try to retify it .
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Oct 21, 2021 01:57pm
@Abc, Governor SBP is an important position coming from him its a joke
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Oct 21, 2021 01:58pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Its a total Joke he has given this statement is absense of any sense .
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Oct 21, 2021 01:59pm
@Mango Pakistani, Just trying to keep his job by making such useleass statements .
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Oct 21, 2021 02:01pm
Liars
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Oct 21, 2021 02:02pm
These guys are fools. I live in GCC country and people are sending more to feed their families not because they love this government. Also more and more Pakistanis are coming out to work here for very low wages in the construction sector, security guards, food delivery and even cleaners. Al of them state the same that there are no jobs in Pakistan. That's why your remittances are going up.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (from Japan)
Oct 21, 2021 02:03pm
Macroeconomics 101.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Sheikh
Oct 21, 2021 02:04pm
Some people should better keep quiet
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib mansoor
Oct 21, 2021 02:04pm
Is he really head of the bank? Pathetic, no doubt Pakistan is suffering
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 21, 2021 02:08pm
I am having doubts about his nomination for the post he is holding. Like nominator like nominates.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Oct 21, 2021 02:08pm
Very sad to hear this. He has 0 stake in this country's economy and he is at the top post.
Reply Recommend 0
Samar
Oct 21, 2021 02:09pm
When such people are at the helm, expect nothing short of what's around
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Oct 21, 2021 02:10pm
How Long will fools like him will keep making a joke like this ? After seeing prices of all items in Pakistan, have decided to stay in UK. Prices in UK are about 50 to 100percent less, if interested can send food bill of daily use items
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Oct 21, 2021 02:10pm
Wow. Simply, wow. He's the chief banker!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dil Dil Pakistan
Oct 21, 2021 02:11pm
What a disaster for the country someone to tell him Economic terms when Rupee dipreciates inflation goes up and vice versa means pay more buy commodities overseas pay more in terms of Rupee in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
NoVoice
Oct 21, 2021 02:11pm
The words that should be said to this IMF viceroy are not going to be printed. But it's enough to say, he has aided IK in bringing country to its knees and become hopeless beggars.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Oct 21, 2021 02:11pm
New shameful logic from a Governor SBP, it shows the mindset of such person
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Oct 21, 2021 02:12pm
Great! Then, further depreciate the PKR value to make 1 USD = 300 rupees and enjoy double of your remittance.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 21, 2021 02:14pm
More I read more I am getting ashamed. By the way I am an overseas Pakistani frustrated by your kind of intelligent people in key positions.
Reply Recommend 0
Praveen
Oct 21, 2021 02:15pm
Thats looking at the positives despite all the gloomy news.. at least some Pakistani is getting benefitted.
Reply Recommend 0
Rambo
Oct 21, 2021 02:15pm
What???? Say that again??? He is a genius ;-)
Reply Recommend 0
Vineeth
Oct 21, 2021 02:18pm
Why do you keep saying Dollar rising against the Rupee, rather than the state the obvious: the Rupee is falling against the Dollar. Its just like some would prefer to say their opponent won, rather than admitting that they lost.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Oct 21, 2021 02:21pm
Why don’t other countries do the same thing ??? Never expected this from governor of state bank.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Akram
Oct 21, 2021 02:22pm
This guy is the governor of sbp? what a ridiculous statement to make, its not an additional $3b of remittance, its pkr equivalent. the flip side is the recipients are paying more for the same due to inflation!
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Oct 21, 2021 02:22pm
Do more, do more ..... 200PKR= 1$ ..... for overseas Pakistanis.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Oct 21, 2021 02:23pm
I don't know what is this fixation with overseas Pakistanis ? Are we the Pakistanis, who have chosen to live, work and contribute to the capability of our country by remaining here, inferior citizens ? On the other hand, overseas Pakistanis chose to strengthen the economy and capability of foreign countries for personal economic benefit (yes, that is the hard truth).
Reply Recommend 0
Barry
Oct 21, 2021 02:23pm
Such a insensitive and wicked statement by Chief of our Central Bank
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas khan
Oct 21, 2021 02:23pm
I am an overseas Pakistani but I don’t like PKR keep depreciating as it cost fellow countryman in terms of inflation. This idiot needs to be sent home
Reply Recommend 0
Vineeth
Oct 21, 2021 02:24pm
So the glass is not half-empty, it is half-full. There is a bright side to everything. We must take an optimistic look at a calamity.
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas
Oct 21, 2021 02:24pm
What about resident Pakistanis? Where should they go? The Government is bent on squeezing the common man just to please the IMF.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 21, 2021 02:26pm
So we should all immigrate thats what he is saying indirectly.
Reply Recommend 0
Vineeth
Oct 21, 2021 02:27pm
After game-changing CPEC, Pakistan is all set to become an economic powerhouse through overseas remittances.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaikh
Oct 21, 2021 02:27pm
Your job is not to benefit overseas Pakistanis but Resident Pakistanis, as your salary is given from their tax money and not from overseas Pakistanis !!
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Oct 21, 2021 02:29pm
Is "Riyasat-e-Madina" main.....Aap ne ghabrana naheen hai!!
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Oct 21, 2021 02:31pm
While the Pakistani importers suffer, who have to buy the dollar at a much higher rate to pay for their import bills, freight charges etc, eventually passing on the extra burden to the ultimate consumer, who has to shell out more cash to pay for their goods. So in the end, it evens out. If your dad or brother is sending you $$s from overseas, you naturally get more rupees in exchange. But the inflation eats away any gain you had on the exchange rate. Why only focus on one side of the story???
Reply Recommend 0
AMU
Oct 21, 2021 02:31pm
@DK, That is such a dumb remark or is it a cruel joke.
Reply Recommend 0
Riyadh
Oct 21, 2021 02:32pm
Iam shocked at this statement so are other readers
Reply Recommend 0

