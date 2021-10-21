Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 21, 2021

Pakistan can be kings again despite India's IPL riches, says Mudassar Nazar

AFPPublished October 21, 2021 - Updated October 21, 2021 12:25pm
Former all-rounder Mudassar Nazar said he sees a bright future for Pakistan cricket under new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja. — AFP/File
Former all-rounder Mudassar Nazar said he sees a bright future for Pakistan cricket under new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja. — AFP/File

Former all-rounder Mudassar Nazar insists Pakistan will once again be the kings of Asian cricket despite India's rise as world-beaters on the back of the riches of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pakistan were kings of the sub-continent from the mid-1980s to 1990s with their on-field brilliance under Imran Khan, who led them to the 1992 World Cup, before India turned the tables.

“I don't think Pakistan has changed. It is India who have changed,” Nazar told AFP ahead of the eagerly-awaited India-Pakistan clash at the Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

“With the advent of the IPL they have used the money really, really well. If you look at the domestic competition in India, look at all the associations, how well they are organising their cricket.”

He added: “Everybody has got their own stadium, their own academies, school cricket, state cricket. Cricket is thriving in India.

“But the people who have been consistently doing well have been England and Australia [...] India is in the forefront and among the three best sides in the world.”

Starting in 2008, a year after the inaugural T20 World Cup, the IPL ushered in a new era of white-ball cricket that witnessed the game break new ground in viewership and fan base.

The IPL emerged as the world's richest T20 league with its brand value estimated at $6.7 billion in 2019 by the Duff and Phelps financial consultancy.

At the same time, Pakistan was becoming a no-go zone for international cricket following the 2009 terrorist attack on the visiting Sri Lanka team.

“The BCCI has been very clever in how they used the IPL money. Indian cricket was powerful before that but since then it has seen a lot of consistency,” said Nazar.

“They have got all the areas covered. You talk about fast bowling, you talk about spinners, fielding, the physical side, it's a powerhouse. They seem to be getting top-class batsmen every season. At the moment they are looking very formidable.”

'Tables will turn'

But Nazar remains hopeful that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) — the nation's premier T20 tournament — and new management will revive the game.

Read: Here's how PSL is better than IPL — and all other cricket leagues

“It is also a matter of cycles. One decade we could be better than the rest of the world and then somebody else catches up,” said Nazar, who played 76 Tests between 1976 and 1989 with a batting average of over 38.

He also sees a bright future under new PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja.

“Things have started to improve with the PSL, but it will take time. It took time for India to revive.”

“There is no club cricket and there is hardly any state cricket, so that's a stumbling block. But now with the new management coming in, Ramiz is a former cricketer and I think he will shape things better, put us on the right path and in the next couple of years probably we will be as strong as we used to be.”

Pakistan once had a far better head-to-head record against India who played catch up with their arch-rivals from 2000 onwards.

Nazar, who had been part of that strong Pakistan set-up, said the national team will someday turn a corner and notch up their first win against India in a World Cup.

“When we were playing, we always had the edge and towards the end of my career we won more games against India than we lost,” said the 65-year-old Nazar.

“It needs somebody to come up with some brilliance. Somebody has a damn good game. Somebody has a decent century and bowls a decent spell and all of a sudden the tables will turn.”

T20 World Cup 2021
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Saeed
Oct 21, 2021 12:03pm
Yes, it is a game of probabilities where an impossible can happen tomorrow or after trillion years!
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 21, 2021 12:08pm
Please tell this to Ramiz Raja. In addition to wearing close to Indian like clothes he is thinking like them too. South Africa were banned (for a good and justified reason) but they maintained the quality of their local cricket and came back with a bang in 1992.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Crisis looming
Updated 21 Oct 2021

Crisis looming

It will be a terrible mistake for the PM, his acolytes to underestimate the strength of the wave that is about to hit them.
An eye-opener
21 Oct 2021

An eye-opener

A daring report by Indian savants could have been written here.
Past, present, forever
Updated 20 Oct 2021

Past, present, forever

Despite their close relationship, this is hardly the first time the PTI and the military have not been BFFs.

Editorial

Not just cricket
Updated 21 Oct 2021

Not just cricket

Hype surrounding the match — sold out as soon as tickets sales opened — has overshadowed the other games, as well as other teams.
Local governance
21 Oct 2021

Local governance

The court ruling restoring local institutions in Punjab should go a long way in ensuring the continuation of grassroots democracy.
21 Oct 2021

Breast cancer awareness

LIKE so many other issues relating to women’s health in Pakistan, breast cancer is not a subject of serious...
Opposition’s chance?
Updated 19 Oct 2021

Opposition’s chance?

What the opposition can do is take advantage of the cleavage between PTI and the establishment, perhaps widen it and leverage it.
Evading tax laws
Updated 20 Oct 2021

Evading tax laws

Challenge of tax compliance can't be dealt with without directly taxing incomes irrespective of source and punishing tax evaders.
19 Oct 2021

KCR delays

AS political and bureaucratic stakeholders drag their feet over reviving the Karachi Circular Railway, residents of...