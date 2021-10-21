Dawn Logo

Woman ‘raped’ in metro bus underpass in Rawalpindi

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished October 21, 2021 - Updated October 21, 2021 09:04am
Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for medical examination. — AP/File
RAWALPINDI: A woman was allegedly tortured and raped by a university student in the underpass of the Metro Bus Station in Rehmanabad on Tuesday.

The suspect, who is studying Information Technology (IT) in a university, was detained by police immediately after a first information report (FIR) was registered, a police investigating officer (IO) said.

The IO said the police visited the crime scene.

The victim, a resident of Lahore, complained to New Town police that she informed her brother about a job in a boys’ hostel which was advertised on the Facebook account of the suspect.

She said her brother contacted him, following which she travelled to Rawalpindi with her aunt.

The victim said that upon reaching the hostel, the suspect forcibly took her to a room at a boy’s dormitory, where he began slapping her and closed the door from inside. Later, she said she was taken to the underpass and raped.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for medical examination, however a DNA test of both the victim and the suspect would be conducted.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2021

