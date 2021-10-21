Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 21, 2021

Security protocol for VIPs, senior bureaucrats slashed

Munawer AzeemPublished October 21, 2021 - Updated October 21, 2021 08:32am
The VIPs include federal ministers, advisers, chairman and deputy chairman of Senate, speaker and deputy speaker of National Assembly and judges of superior judiciary. ─ AFP/File
The VIPs include federal ministers, advisers, chairman and deputy chairman of Senate, speaker and deputy speaker of National Assembly and judges of superior judiciary. ─ AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday slashed the security protocol for VIPs and senior bureaucrats under a decision taken by the federal cabinet, Dawn has learnt.

Sources in the police told Dawn that security cover to those VIPs who had been facing specific security threats would remain intact. No decision had been taken so far for cutting down the security cover of judges of superior judiciary, they added.

The VIPs include federal ministers, advisers, chairman and deputy chairman of Senate, speaker and deputy speaker of National Assembly and judges of superior judiciary. Senior bureaucrats include secretaries of ministries.

“The local police give security by dep­lo­ying gunmen with them,” the sources said, adding that Rangers were also deployed with a few VIPs for their security.

The sources said the number of security personnel given to the VIPs and senior bureaucrats had been reduced to the authorised number of security personnel mentioned in the Blue Book. According to the Blue Book, each VIP is entitled to only two police guards, either on static duty at their homes or moving along with them.

Majority of the VIPs and senior bureaucrats had more security personnel than they were entitled to, the sources said.

In this way dozens of police guards were withdrawn from the VIPs and senior bureaucrats.

Earlier, the Cabinet Division decided to withdraw security personnel over and above the authorised number from the VIPs and directed the interior ministry to implement it, the sources said. In response the ministry asked the inspector general of Islamabad police to implement the order in letter and spirit.

Senior Superin­tendent of Police, Security Division, Dr Khurram Rashid, told Dawn that the security of the VIPs had been rationalised in accordance with the decision of the Cabinet Decision.

A threat assessment committee examined threats to the VIPs and as per it decision, security cover — police guards — was given to them, he added.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Novoice
Oct 21, 2021 08:49am
3 years too late.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Oct 21, 2021 09:06am
In a debt ridden country like ours, is there any justification for the ultra expensive vehicles, like V8, Prado, Fortuner, Vigo, etc in the use of government functionaries ? Are they government servants or our masters ?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Crisis looming
Updated 21 Oct 2021

Crisis looming

It will be a terrible mistake for the PM, his acolytes to underestimate the strength of the wave that is about to hit them.
An eye-opener
21 Oct 2021

An eye-opener

A daring report by Indian savants could have been written here.
Past, present, forever
Updated 20 Oct 2021

Past, present, forever

Despite their close relationship, this is hardly the first time the PTI and the military have not been BFFs.

Editorial

21 Oct 2021

Not just cricket

THE qualifying round might have already started but the first major cricket tournament since the pandemic struck...
Local governance
21 Oct 2021

Local governance

The court ruling restoring local institutions in Punjab should go a long way in ensuring the continuation of grassroots democracy.
21 Oct 2021

Breast cancer awareness

LIKE so many other issues relating to women’s health in Pakistan, breast cancer is not a subject of serious...
Opposition’s chance?
Updated 19 Oct 2021

Opposition’s chance?

What the opposition can do is take advantage of the cleavage between PTI and the establishment, perhaps widen it and leverage it.
Evading tax laws
Updated 20 Oct 2021

Evading tax laws

Challenge of tax compliance can't be dealt with without directly taxing incomes irrespective of source and punishing tax evaders.
19 Oct 2021

KCR delays

AS political and bureaucratic stakeholders drag their feet over reviving the Karachi Circular Railway, residents of...