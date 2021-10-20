Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 21, 2021

Boycott calls add to India-Pakistan cricket tensions ahead of World Cup clash

AFPPublished October 20, 2021 - Updated October 20, 2021 11:37pm
India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2013 during a brief thaw in their rivalry. — AFP/File
Cricket tensions between India and Pakistan have been heightened by boycott calls in India ahead of their T20 World Cup clash on Sunday.

A series of killings in Indian-occupied Kashmir has set off the anger, even though the Indian board has insisted the national team cannot withdraw from the game.

Decades of bitter rivalry between the neighbours often clouds their cricket encounters. India has largely refused to play bilateral games against Pakistan since 2008, after deadly attacks in Mumbai, which India blamed on Pakistan and the latter strongly denied.

Now they only play each other in international events. The last meeting was at the 50-over World Cup two years ago but even that was at the centre of boycott calls.

The killings of 11 migrant workers and minority Hindus and Sikhs in Indian-occupied Kashmir have led to the latest demands made in India.

The hashtag #BlacklistPakistan” was trending on Twitter Wednesday.

Rajeev Shukla, the Board of Control for Cricket in India vice president, said earlier that the country had a contractual obligation to take part.

“We strongly condemn the killings. However, under the International Cricket Council's commitments, you can't refuse to play any one (game),” Shukla told Indian media.

A cabinet minister, Giriraj Singh, had also urged the government to consider intervening to stop the match.

“I think if relations are not good, then this should be reconsidered,” Singh said when questioned about the match. Other politicians have also joined the calls.

However, India's badminton great Prakash Padukone said, “sports and politics should not be mixed and according to me it (the India-Pakistan match) should go on”.

India was also urged to boycott the 2019 World Cup game against Pakistan because of a suicide bomb attack in occupied Kashmir in February of that year in which more than 40 troops were killed.

Pakistan denied any role in the assault but the two countries came to the brink of war. India won the game which went ahead in June 2019.

India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2013 during a brief thaw in their rivalry.

Kangroo
Oct 20, 2021 11:44pm
BCCI have no shame so do gov't.
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha
Oct 20, 2021 11:52pm
Indians are going to loose anyway
Reply Recommend 0
DAN
Oct 21, 2021 12:04am
This is the only way Pakistan can win
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Oct 21, 2021 12:14am
Please keep politics out of cricket
Reply Recommend 0

