Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 20, 2021

Int'l community 'must step up efforts': Pakistan envoy stresses need for humanitarian support to Afghanistan

AFPPublished October 20, 2021 - Updated October 20, 2021 10:36pm
Third round of Moscow talks on Afghanistan being held in Russia on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq Twitter
Third round of Moscow talks on Afghanistan being held in Russia on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq Twitter
Russian presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov speaks with a representative of the Taliban delegation Shahabuddin Dilawar before the beginning of talks on Afghanistan in Moscow on Wednesday. — Reuters
Russian presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov speaks with a representative of the Taliban delegation Shahabuddin Dilawar before the beginning of talks on Afghanistan in Moscow on Wednesday. — Reuters

Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq emphasised on Wednesday the need for extending humanitarian support to Afghanistan, saying that the international community "must step up efforts" for the purpose, according to a statement issued by the envoy after the third session of the Moscow talks on Afghanistan.

"After all these years, the people of Afghanistan need and deserve peace, progress and prosperity. And the international community must generously help them to walk on that path," the statement quoted him as saying at the meeting.

Ambassador Sadiq conveyed to the other participants of the meeting, including a Taliban delegation, that peace in Afghanistan would benefit the entire region in terms of stability, secure borders, enhanced connectivity, return of refugees and countering terrorism, the statement said.

It added that the envoy emphasised that continuing aid and economic assistance to Afghanistan was important to avert a humanitarian and financial crisis in the war-torn country.

He reiterated Pakistan’s firm belief that peace went hand in hand with prosperity and economic stability and highlighted that "Pakistan's constructive role in [the] Afghan peace process is well-recognised and acknowledged by the international community."

The ambassador thanked Russia for hosting the third round of the talks, which was attended by China, Pakistan, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan and a high-level Afghan delegation, according to the statement.

Taliban meet Indian official

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said the Taliban delegation had met the special representative of India for Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan on the sidelines of the Moscow talks.

"The delegation of the Islamic Emirate met with the Special Representative of India for Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan," he tweeted in Pashto.

It was the first meeting between the Taliban and an official from the Indian government after they seized power in Kabul.

'Taliban must live up to international expectations for recognition'

Earlier, the Kremlin's representative on Afghanistan said the Taliban must live up to international “expectations” on human rights if they want to be recognised by governments around the world.

Kremlin envoy Zamir Kabulov said the new regime would be recognised when they “start fulfilling the expectations of the international community on human rights and inclusion”, Kabulov said.

The Kremlin's envoy to Afghanistan said the Taliban gave participants of the negotiations in Moscow, including China and Pakistan, assurances the group was making headway on rights and governance issues.

Read more: Pakistan will recognise Taliban govt if it upholds commitments to human rights, says envoy to US

Taliban representatives told Kabulov they “are working on improving governance and improving human rights”, he told reporters. “We'll see,” Kabulov said.

He also called on the international community to abandon its “bias” and unite to help the Afghan people.

“Not everyone likes the new government in Afghanistan, but by punishing the government, we punish the whole people,” he said.

He said that a joint statement from all 10 participating countries concluding the talks would call on the United Nations to convene a donor conference to raise funds for Afghanistan.

Taliban representatives did not immediately address reporters following Kabulov's comments to journalists.

Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, a senior figure in the new Afghan leadership, however, said earlier on Wednesday that Afghanistan's new leadership was “already inclusive”.

“We don't need foreign military aid, we need support for peace in Afghanistan, we need reconstruction and resettlement,” Hanafi said.

Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (34)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
J
Oct 20, 2021 06:05pm
The world is oppressive and injustice. No one is ready to help the saintly Taliban govt
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Oct 20, 2021 06:12pm
Taliban are the thing of past
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Oct 20, 2021 06:14pm
India will surely influence Russia and try to be a game spoiler, hope putin has sense and sees our point of view
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 20, 2021 06:16pm
Pakistan ignored.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 20, 2021 06:28pm
Lip service. Everyone knows where this is heading. All are in the race to win favours with Afghan government.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 20, 2021 06:36pm
“We don't need foreign military aid, we need support for peace in Afghanistan, we need reconstruction and resettlement,” Hanafi said. The one who responds initially will get the first mover advantage. Lets see who it is.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Oct 20, 2021 06:37pm
Which country in the world is ‘fulfills’ the “ … . expectations of the international community on human rights and inclusion”? Not US. Russia. China. Israel. India. Pakistan. Sri Lanka. Iran. UK. Sweden. Norway. Denmark. Fake expectation!!
Reply Recommend 0
Mon
Oct 20, 2021 06:47pm
Terrorists and rights? No way.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 20, 2021 07:01pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Oct 20, 2021 07:04pm
What a funny thing ! Where are rights in Russia ? There is an unproclaimed dictatorship in Putin's Russia !
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Oct 20, 2021 07:04pm
Look, Who is talking !
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Oct 20, 2021 07:07pm
Reality is hitting the Taliban now.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor Khan
Oct 20, 2021 07:08pm
Talibans have demonstrated more rights than Russia on human rights, fair elections or better treatment of its population!
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 20, 2021 07:14pm
Imagine Russia,which itself has one of the worst record in human rights is talking about human rights.
Reply Recommend 0
KJ
Oct 20, 2021 07:23pm
Taliban says: we will not change, but the world must change, to help us.
Reply Recommend 0
Surya
Oct 20, 2021 07:23pm
@Zak, not sure why Pakistan, China and Russia are not moving and providing aid to the Taliban? Great opportunity being missed?
Reply Recommend 0
KJ
Oct 20, 2021 07:24pm
@Fastrack: "Lip service. Everyone knows where this is heading. All are in the race to win favours with Afghan government." favors from Afghanistan government??? Are you that delusional???
Reply Recommend 0
KJ
Oct 20, 2021 07:26pm
@Zak, Taliban contributes nothing to bring peace in Afghanistan, yet they wants money from the West... good luck with that.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Oct 20, 2021 07:43pm
@Fastrack, But PMIK is quiet, very quiet these days!
Reply Recommend 0
Awaara
Oct 20, 2021 08:41pm
'must' is a strong word.
Reply Recommend 0
Hawk
Oct 20, 2021 08:45pm
One large but poor country is missing?
Reply Recommend 0
alam
Oct 20, 2021 08:49pm
@Dave, what about your own self?
Reply Recommend 0
alam
Oct 20, 2021 08:52pm
@Chrís Dăń, no country in the world has a perfect human rights record
Reply Recommend 0
alam
Oct 20, 2021 08:53pm
@Tamza, very well said
Reply Recommend 0
alam
Oct 20, 2021 08:57pm
@KJ, they want the Afghan money and assets back from the US/West
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Oct 20, 2021 08:58pm
Never ,they ‘r praising suicide bombers last week.
Reply Recommend 0
audifan
Oct 20, 2021 09:06pm
Why won't the Taliban allow girls to go to school or women to work? They promised they would allow both ... but the Taliban have long record of broken promises.
Reply Recommend 0
Tman
Oct 20, 2021 09:06pm
Funny that Russia is talking about human rights. It is like India fighting for minority rights.
Reply Recommend 0
BSD
Oct 20, 2021 09:14pm
The picture speaks a thousand words! Taliban in a corner.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Oct 20, 2021 09:23pm
International community should have no expectations to begin with, following their total silence on 20 years of foreign illegal occupation of Afghanistan that destroyed the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Oct 20, 2021 09:27pm
If Pakistanis love Taliban so much, why not invite them to rule Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 20, 2021 09:39pm
@Dave, Taliban are the thing of past Taliban are the future.
Reply Recommend 0
Ftrack
Oct 20, 2021 10:05pm
@Fastrack, Lip service. Everyone knows where this is heading. All are in the race to win favours with Afghan government. What is there to ask for favors? The scrap after US left?
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Oct 20, 2021 10:25pm
@KJ, the only peace Aghans saw in the last 50 years is when Taliban were in power. 1996 to 2001. So don’t know where you get your facts from.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Avoid Modi’s nationalist turf
Updated 19 Oct 2021

Avoid Modi’s nationalist turf

It remains the only party with a presence in every Indian state and makes it best equipped to effect the required radical change.
Back to the Fund
Updated 20 Oct 2021

Back to the Fund

The main IMF conditions have failed to deliver sustainable growth or even fiscal or external deficit reduction over four decades.
The lamp of guidance
Updated 19 Oct 2021

The lamp of guidance

Those seeking to learn from his example must follow the moral precepts he gave otherwise it is half-hearted devotion at most.

Editorial

Opposition’s chance?
Updated 19 Oct 2021

Opposition’s chance?

What the opposition can do is take advantage of the cleavage between PTI and the establishment, perhaps widen it and leverage it.
Evading tax laws
Updated 20 Oct 2021

Evading tax laws

Challenge of tax compliance can't be dealt with without directly taxing incomes irrespective of source and punishing tax evaders.
19 Oct 2021

KCR delays

AS political and bureaucratic stakeholders drag their feet over reviving the Karachi Circular Railway, residents of...
Financial troubles
Updated 18 Oct 2021

Financial troubles

Growing trade gap is fuelling the current account deficit and bringing the already meagre foreign exchange reserves under stress.
18 Oct 2021

Complaint portal

IN a ruling on Thursday, the Mingora bench of the Peshawar High Court held that the Prime Minister’s Performance...
18 Oct 2021

Capital’s master plan

IT is encouraging that on Thursday, the restructured commission formed by the federal cabinet to revise ...