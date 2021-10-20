Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 20, 2021

2 Taliban fighters, 4 school children wounded in Kabul grenade attack

AFPPublished October 20, 2021 - Updated October 20, 2021 10:53am
In this file photo, smoke rises from the site of a blast in Kabul on May 8, 2019. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, smoke rises from the site of a blast in Kabul on May 8, 2019. — Reuters/File

A grenade was thrown at a Taliban vehicle in the Afghan capital on Wednesday morning, wounding two fighters and four nearby school children, government officials said.

“This morning a grenade was thrown at a mujahideen vehicle in Deh Mazang, wounding two mujahideen,” Taliban interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti told AFP.

Another official said: “Our initial information shows four school students wounded.” The explosion happened just before 8am (0330 GMT) during rush hour in the Deh Mazang district in the west of the capital, a witness told AFP.

“I was on my way to work, it was 7.55am and I heard this very big explosion on the road. I managed to escape,” said Amin Amani.

“I saw a lot of smoke in the mirror of the car and I saw people running,” the 35-year-old translator said. Images shared on social media showed plumes of smoke and dust rising into the air on the streets of the capital.

On Oct 3, at least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance of a mosque in Kabul.

Hours later, the militant Islamic State (IS) group had claimed responsibility for the attack. Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by the IS against them have increased. The rise has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two groups.

With Afghanistan's economy close to collapse and large areas of the country in danger of famine, the presence of an apparently well-armed cell of IS in Kabul underlines the daunting scale of the challenge facing the new government.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Emraan UK
Oct 20, 2021 10:59am
Someone is treating these terrorists taliban with their own medicine
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 20, 2021 11:15am
We know who is behind this attack.
Reply Recommend 0
Peace
Oct 20, 2021 12:13pm
School and Taliban can not live along.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Avoid Modi’s nationalist turf
Updated 19 Oct 2021

Avoid Modi’s nationalist turf

It remains the only party with a presence in every Indian state and makes it best equipped to effect the required radical change.
Back to the Fund
Updated 20 Oct 2021

Back to the Fund

The main IMF conditions have failed to deliver sustainable growth or even fiscal or external deficit reduction over four decades.
The lamp of guidance
Updated 19 Oct 2021

The lamp of guidance

Those seeking to learn from his example must follow the moral precepts he gave otherwise it is half-hearted devotion at most.

Editorial

Opposition’s chance?
Updated 19 Oct 2021

Opposition’s chance?

What the opposition can do is take advantage of the cleavage between PTI and the establishment, perhaps widen it and leverage it.
Evading tax laws
Updated 20 Oct 2021

Evading tax laws

Challenge of tax compliance can't be dealt with without directly taxing incomes irrespective of source and punishing tax evaders.
19 Oct 2021

KCR delays

AS political and bureaucratic stakeholders drag their feet over reviving the Karachi Circular Railway, residents of...
Financial troubles
Updated 18 Oct 2021

Financial troubles

Growing trade gap is fuelling the current account deficit and bringing the already meagre foreign exchange reserves under stress.
18 Oct 2021

Complaint portal

IN a ruling on Thursday, the Mingora bench of the Peshawar High Court held that the Prime Minister’s Performance...
18 Oct 2021

Capital’s master plan

IT is encouraging that on Thursday, the restructured commission formed by the federal cabinet to revise ...