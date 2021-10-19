In pictures: Nation celebrates Eid Miladun Nabi with religious zeal sans Covid SOPs

Buildings and streets across the country illuminated with colourful lights as people enthusiastically participate in processions.

Streets across Pakistan turned festive as the faithful celebrated Eid Miladun Nabi — the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) — with religious zeal and fervour on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged the nation to celebrate the day in an "unprecedented" manner, and the enthusiasm was visible in the many processions taken out in all major cities of the country, where participants waved green flags and chanted slogans to show their devotion to the prophet.

Government buildings, streets, houses, shopping malls, and mosques were decorated beautifully with lights and buntings, as the youth and children did fireworks and marched in rallies wearing colourful dresses.

Despite standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government for Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations, adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing instructions was almost non-existent.

Devotees take part in a religious procession to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi in Peshawar on October 19. — AFP

Youth play with fireworks during the celebrations for Eid Miladun Nabi in Lahore on October 18. — AFP

A girl with balloons walks on the eve of Eid Miladun Nabi in Karachi, October 18. — Reuters

Devotees chant slogans and take part in a religious procession to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi in Quetta on October 19. — AFP

People perform dhamaal during the celebrations to mark Eid Miladun Nabi in Karachi, October 19. — Reuters

People walk past a decorated mosque during the celebrations for Eid Miladun Nabi in Lahore on October 18. — AFP

A boy performs dhamaal with others during the celebrations to mark Eid Miladun Nabi in Karachi, October 19. — Reuters

A photograph shows the illuminated Faisal Mosque building during celebrations marking Eid Miladun Nabi in Islamabad on October 18. — AFP

A man installs floral decorations at a marketplace in Lahore on October 17, ahead of the celebrations for Eid Miladun Nabi. — AFP

Header image: A mosque is seen illuminated on the eve of Eid Miladun Nabi in Karachi, October 18. — Reuters