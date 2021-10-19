Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 19, 2021

Dubai signs deal to build infrastructure in occupied Kashmir: Indian govt

ReutersPublished October 19, 2021 - Updated October 19, 2021 02:49pm
Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said “the world has started to recognise the pace [at] which Jammu and Kashmir is traversing on the development bandwagon.” — AFP/File
Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said “the world has started to recognise the pace [at] which Jammu and Kashmir is traversing on the development bandwagon.” — AFP/File

Dubai has signed an accord to build infrastructure in Indian occupied Kashmir, the Modi government said on Monday, at a time when the region is seeing a resurgence in violence.

No figure for the value of the accord was given.

The memorandum of understanding by Dubai, one of the UAE's seven emirates, is the first investment agreement by a foreign government in the sensitive region following the stripping of Kashmir's autonomy and the division of the Muslim-majority state into two territories directly ruled from New Delhi.

The New Delhi government said the agreement will see Dubai building infrastructure including industrial parks, IT towers, multi-purpose towers, logistics centres, a medical college and a speciality hospital.

“The world has started to recognise the pace [at] which Jammu and Kashmir is traversing on the development bandwagon,” Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said in a statement.

The statement said different entities from Dubai had shown keen interest in investment in Kashmir.

However, investment is fraught with risks in the heavily militarised region as evidenced by a spate of attacks on civilians and a widespread crackdown by security forces that has left several people dead.

On Monday, Indian authorities moved thousands of migrant workers in Kashmir to safer locations overnight while hundreds have fled the Himalayan valley after a wave of targeted killings.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Abrar Hassan
Oct 19, 2021 02:43pm
Not surprised since Dubai leadership worships money. They sold out to Israeli occupiers and now Indian occupiers.
Reply Recommend 0
Bhagyashree
Oct 19, 2021 02:51pm
That is india.
Reply Recommend 0
Samit
Oct 19, 2021 02:56pm
Now what will Pakistan say ?
Reply Recommend 0
JP
Oct 19, 2021 02:57pm
Well done India. Bring investment into Indian state is a Great Idea.
Reply Recommend 0
Haider Khan
Oct 19, 2021 02:58pm
They have sold their souls
Reply Recommend 0
Commentator
Oct 19, 2021 02:58pm
#BoycottUAE to trend again?
Reply Recommend 0
Vineeth
Oct 19, 2021 03:03pm
Evidently UAE has better relations with India than Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Avoid Modi’s nationalist turf
Updated 19 Oct 2021

Avoid Modi’s nationalist turf

It remains the only party with a presence in every Indian state and makes it best equipped to effect the required radical change.
The lamp of guidance
Updated 19 Oct 2021

The lamp of guidance

Those seeking to learn from his example must follow the moral precepts he gave otherwise it is half-hearted devotion at most.

Editorial

Opposition’s chance?
Updated 19 Oct 2021

Opposition’s chance?

What the opposition can do is take advantage of the cleavage between PTI and the establishment, perhaps widen it and leverage it.
19 Oct 2021

Evading tax laws

MERELY 2.5m or 35pc of the 7.2m total registered taxpayers or NTN holders have filed their returns for tax year ...
19 Oct 2021

KCR delays

AS political and bureaucratic stakeholders drag their feet over reviving the Karachi Circular Railway, residents of...
Financial troubles
Updated 18 Oct 2021

Financial troubles

Growing trade gap is fuelling the current account deficit and bringing the already meagre foreign exchange reserves under stress.
18 Oct 2021

Complaint portal

IN a ruling on Thursday, the Mingora bench of the Peshawar High Court held that the Prime Minister’s Performance...
18 Oct 2021

Capital’s master plan

IT is encouraging that on Thursday, the restructured commission formed by the federal cabinet to revise ...