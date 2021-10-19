President Alvi urges nation to follow in footsteps of Holy Prophet as country celebrates Eid Miladun Nabi

President Dr Arif Alvi has congratulated Pakistan on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi and urged the nation to follow in the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as the country marked the day with traditional zeal and fervour on Tuesday.

The day's celebrations began with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and a 21-gun salute in all the provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques across the country, following Mehfil-i-Naat and conferences held last night.

In his message, President Alvi said that following Prophet Muhammad's example was the key to success in both the world and the hereafter.

"The only solution to the problems being faced by the Muslim ummah, including chaos, oppression and injustice is following the seerat," he said.

The president also appreciated the government's "exemplary efforts to make Pakistan a welfare state in line with Riyasat-e-Madina".

"We need to gain knowledge of seerat in order to understand the true concept of Islam," he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Prophet Muhammad's birth brought a revolution in every aspect of human society, broke the system of oppression in the world and opened the doors of welfare.

"Rabiul Awwal is a month when the creator of the universe sent Prophet Muhammad as a guide for the success of humanity in this world and hereafter."

The premier said it was the effect of the Prophet's arrival that the Arab tribes who were victims of internal chaos for centuries emerged as a nation. The rights of women were protected, slaves were given respect in society, and orphans and needy people got protection, he added.

He said Prophet Muhammad laid the foundation of Riyasat-e-Madina which emerged as an example for others in terms of humanity, justice, and rule of law.

In that state system, minorities were protected, poor and needy were taken care of and rights and obligations of the state and citizens were determined, the premier noted.

He said the government had formed the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority to apprise the people and the world about the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

The authority will research the individual and collective aspects of the life of Prophet Muhammad and make the world familiar with the Islamic revolution, he said.

"The authority will make the world aware of the respect that Muslims give to Prophet Muhammad and will take steps for stopping Islamophobia.

"On this auspicious day, I want to appeal especially to the parents to tell their children about the different aspects of the moral values espoused by Prophet Muhammad during education and character building.

"We are determined that together, we will make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state on the lines of Riyasat-e-Madina and will continue to make efforts to live our lives in light of the golden principles of the Prophet Muhammad," the prime minister added.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid extended his congratulations to the entire Muslim world on the auspicious occasion and said he was "proud" to be a follower of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said the Prophet had laid the basis for a society free of "religious, linguistic, social and economic prejudices" and only by following his example could a better society be built.

"[Only] by learning from the life of the greatest leader in history and following his teachings can we improve our individual and collective lives as well as the hereafter," Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar tweeted.

Other PTI ministers and figures also congratulated Pakistanis on the occasion.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said proof of "true love" for the Prophet was in proper obedience to him.

Noting that the Prophet's life was a role model for Muslims, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Muslims should let go of all conflicts and become one ummah.

"We will have to prove to the world through our deeds and actions that we are true ummatis of Prophet Muhammad," he added.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong also congratulated Pakistanis on Eid Miladun Nabi, wishing them harmony, prosperity, peace and good health.

PM calls for 'unprecedented' celebrations

Prime Minister Imran had on Saturday urged the nation to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in a befitting and unprecedented manner.

He said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a great leader in the history of the world. "The great quality of a leader is that he brings together humans and does not spread hate," he added.

"So I want all Pakistanis to fully participate in the celebrations of 12 Rabiul Awwal," he said, adding the celebrations of this year should be unprecedented in the history of Pakistan.

"My message to the people is that everybody should take part in the celebrations," the premier said and asked the whole nation, including media, minorities and others to participate in the celebrations.

Numerous activities planned

State and religious organisations, milad committees and individuals have planned a number of activities including processions, seminars and conferences to mark the annual event.

Distribution of sweets and food has also been planned in markets, schools, colleges, orphanages and among disabled and handicapped persons.

In Islamabad, the main procession will be taken out from Bhutto Cricket Ground near Sitara Market in the capital's G-7 sector. Numerous small processions will join the main one.

Local milad committees have chalked out a comprehensive plan to take out processions across the country.

Streets and roads, as well as bazaars, shopping centres, government and private buildings have been beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights, colours and banners.

Many vendors have set up colourful stalls with a unique collection of badges, stickers, flags, and banners inscribed with religious slogans to pay respect to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Federal and provincial governments have prepared contingency security plans with coordination of other law enforcement agencies to guard the processions and other events to be held on the day.