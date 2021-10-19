Dawn Logo

US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad steps down from position

APPublished October 19, 2021 - Updated October 19, 2021 10:10am
In this file photo, Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. — AP
In this file photo, Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. — AP

The United States' special envoy for Afghanistan is stepping down following the chaotic American withdrawal from the country, the US State Department said on Monday.

Zalmay Khalilzad will leave the post this week after more than three years on the job under both the Trump and Biden administrations. He had been criticised for not pressing the Taliban hard enough in peace talks begun while Trump was president but Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked him for his work.

“I extend my gratitude for his decades of service to the American people,” Blinken said of Khalilzad, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and Afghanistan.

Khalilzad had initially planned to leave the job in May after Biden’s announcement that the US withdrawal would be completed before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in September. However, he was asked to stay on and did so.

Khalilzad had served as the special envoy for Afghan reconciliation under both the Trump and Biden administrations since September 2018, when then-secretary of state Mike Pompeo brought him on board to lead negotiations with the Taliban and the Afghan government.

An Afghan native, Khalilzad was unsuccessful in getting the two sides together to forge a power-sharing deal but he did negotiate a US agreement with the Taliban in February 2020 that ultimately led to the end of America’s longest-running war.

The agreement with the Taliban served as the template for the Biden administration’s withdrawal of all US forces from Afghanistan, which many believe was conducted too hastily and without enough planning. Thousands of Afghan citizens who worked for US forces there over the past two decades were left behind in the rush to leave as were hundreds of American citizens and legal residents.

Read: 'Utterly disastrous cut-and-run': What the US media has to say about Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan

President Joe Biden and his aides frequently said the agreement that Khalilzad negotiated tied their hands when it came to the pullout and led to the sudden takeover of the country by the Taliban, although administration critics noted that Biden had abandoned the “conditions-based” requirements for a complete US withdrawal.

In interviews and in his resignation letter described to the AP, Khalilzad noted that the agreement he negotiated had conditioned the final withdrawal of US forces to the Taliban entering serious peace talks with the Afghan government. He also lamented that those negotiations and consequently the withdrawal had not gone as planned.

Read: Ashraf Ghani’s abrupt exit scuttled deal on power-sharing, says Zalmay Khalilzad

Despite the criticism, Khalilzad remained on the job, although he skipped the first high-level post-withdrawal US-Taliban meeting in Doha, Qatar earlier this month, prompting speculation he was on his way out. Khalilzad will be replaced by his deputy Thomas West, who led the US delegation to that last round of talks in Doha.

However, the US will not be sending a representative to a Russia-hosted conference on Afghanistan this week, the State Department said. Speaking before Blinken’s announcement of Khalilzad’s departure, department spokesman Ned Price cited “logistics” as the reason the US would not participate in the Moscow talks.

Khalilzad said in his resignation letter that after leaving government service he would continue to work on behalf of the Afghan people and would offer his thoughts and advice on what went wrong in Afghanistan and the path forward.

Inquisitor
Oct 19, 2021 10:20am
To use a snooker term, Khalilzad was played on a break by the Taliban. He was comprehensively snookered.
Reply Recommend 0
Inquisitor
Oct 19, 2021 10:27am
In years to come, when a detailed analysis is written on the US's handling of its withdrawal from Afghanistan, Khalilzad will rightfully be portrayed as at best a dupe, and possibly worse as his Afghan lineage will draw into focus at least the subliminal possibility of duplicity.
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez Shaikh
Oct 19, 2021 10:33am
He failed miserably due to lack of flexibility and imagination. He had his own bias and expected everyone to just follow him. Just wasted two years. In my view he became too close to Ashraf Ghani and co
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 19, 2021 10:42am
The usual; used, praised, thanked, then blamed and dumped. A thankless job.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
Oct 19, 2021 10:43am
He ruined Afghanistan by supporting corrupt politicians. Did the right thing. Good riddance.
Reply Recommend 0
alam
Oct 19, 2021 10:49am
nobody knows about Afghanistan and its people as much as zalmay khalidzad does. if he could do just as the US desired then nobody else could have done that either. so it must have been impossible to achieve what the US might have been looking for, perhaps nothing but a miracle.
Reply Recommend 0

