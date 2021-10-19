Dawn Logo

Bomb defused in Peshawar

Bureau ReportPublished October 19, 2021 - Updated October 20, 2021 07:25am
A bomb disposal squad official sits next to a defused explosive device found inside a car in Peshawar in this file photo. — AFP
PESHAWAR: The Bomb Disposal Unit personnel on Monday defused an explosive device weighing about two kilogrammes near a car bargain centre in Patang Chowk area on the Ring Road here, the police said.

A police official told Dawn that the device was a pipe bomb having a timer, a detonator and ball bearings. He said the device was safely defused by the BDU personnel.

The official said the car bargain centre was the apparent target as the owner had received calls from Afghan numbers demanding extortion.

A senior police official said the car bargain centre’s owner told the investigators that he had blocked the Afghan number from which he was receiving calls, but did not report it to the police.

The Counter-Terrorism Department registered FIR and started further investigations.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2021

Saif Zulfiqar
Oct 19, 2021 10:00am
Nobody trust the Talibans of Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 19, 2021 12:11pm
With the victory in Afghanistan once again militants in Pakistan has strengthened.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 19, 2021 12:51pm
Terrible.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Oct 19, 2021 02:03pm
Mafia system in USA and EU exist since ages!
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar Hassan
Oct 19, 2021 02:37pm
Afghans are so ungrateful.
Reply Recommend 0

