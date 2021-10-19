Dawn Logo

Iran wants Pakistan to lift Covid travel ban

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished October 19, 2021 - Updated October 20, 2021 07:21am
Soldiers wearing facemasks stand guard at the closed Pakistan-Iran border in Taftan in this Feb 2020 file photo. — AFP

LAHORE: Iran has urged Pakistan to remove it from category C of its Covid-19-related travel restrictions, as the ban is not only affecting the flight operations but also bilateral trade between the two countries.

“Pakistan has retained Iran in category C in terms of coronavirus restrictions, which is adversely affecting flight operations and bilateral trade between the two countries,” Iranian Consul General Muhammad Raza Nazri said while speaking to the business community here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

Following directions of the National Command and Operation Centre, the government revised its inbound air/land travel categories in June, keeping Iran, India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia,

Iraq, the Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Tunisia, Bolivia, Chile, Columbia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Namibia, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad, Tobago and Uruguay in category C and imposing a ban on people travelling to Pakistan from these countries.

Mr Nazri said there was no such restriction from the Iranian side on the other hand. “Pakistan should also remove the restriction on Iran,” he sought.

The consul general complained that the Pakistani consulate in Iran took a long time to issue visas to Iranians, while the Tehran consulate in Islamabad issued travel documents without any delay. He was of the view that despite the US sanctions on Iran, there is a lot to trade.

“The Iranian trucks should be allowed to enter Pakistan,” he sought.

The diplomat also complained about the imposition of 50 per cent duty on Iranian apples, while in Afghanistan the duty is just 10pc.

“We request Pakistan to reduce this duty too.”

On the issue of barter trade, he said it was decided that rice and denim would be exported from Pakistan to Iran and in exchange Islamabad will buy electricity from Tehran. But the State Bank of Pakistan refused to facilitate this deal and has kept it pending.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2021

Justice
Oct 19, 2021 10:38am
Yes, just lift the ban.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Oct 19, 2021 10:52am
A uniform open policy should be adopted with all neighbors. Now Covid situation well improved, there’s no need for PCR tested if passenger fully vaccinated. Many countries have stopped mandatory PCR and allowing fully vaccinated to step in. Pak must adopt lenient policy, do not insist on PCR in either ways, the air travel or land travel. PIA can greatly profit if bilateral flights are opened with India.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Oct 19, 2021 11:40am
Iranians wish end to isolation. But that’s only possible if Iran rapport with US. President Biden Administration is the best Administration, Iran can deal peace harmony & normalcy.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 19, 2021 11:51am
Pakistan and Iran are historically, culturally and religiously interlinked. We must have good cross border interaction
Reply Recommend 0

