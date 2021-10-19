PM Imran urges world to unfreeze Afghan assets

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the world community to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets, remain engaged with the new Afghan administration and provide urgently needed humanitarian assistance to prevent a possible “economic collapse”.

The prime minister made the appeal to the international community when outgoing Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda paid a farewell visit to the Prime Minister House.

They also discussed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two sides on export of manpower from Pakistan to Japan under the Technical Intern Training (TIT) and Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) programmes. Both sides highlighted the need for maximising efforts to realise their optimum benefits.

In the regional context, PM Khan underscored Pakistan’s vital interest in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. He also underlined the importance of national reconciliation and an inclusive political structure.

He congratulated the ambassador on the successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan and conveyed his best wishes for future assignment.

PM Khan underscored the high importance Pakistan attached to its relationship with Japan, which is embedded in mutual trust and understanding, and reaffirmed the country’s strong desire to further deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation in economic, trade, development and investment sectors.

The Japanese ambassador thanked the premier for addressing a letter to new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and recalled his engagement with the Japanese dignitaries on various issues. He lauded the prime minister’s strong leadership in solidifying Pakistan’s relations with Japan and in support of peace and stability in the region and beyond.

He also conveyed profound thanks to the government of Pakistan for facilitation of evacuation of Japanese nationals and others from Afghanistan in recent months.

As the year 2022 will mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Japan, the two sides also envisaged celebration of this milestone in a befitting manner.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Prime Minister Khan also got a briefing on the arrangements being made to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), on Tuesday.

The premier was apprised that the federal and all provincial capitals had been decorated and buildings illuminated to celebrate the occasion. Langer (free meal) is also being distributed at various points established in the federal capital, he was informed.

