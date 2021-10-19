Dawn Logo

PM Imran urges world to unfreeze Afghan assets

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished October 19, 2021 - Updated October 19, 2021 09:44am
ISLAMABAD: Japan's Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday. — PID
ISLAMABAD: Japan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the world community to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets, remain engaged with the new Afghan administration and provide urgently needed humanitarian assistance to prevent a possible “economic collapse”.

The prime minister made the appeal to the international community when outgoing Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda paid a farewell visit to the Prime Minister House.

They also discussed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two sides on export of manpower from Pakistan to Japan under the Technical Intern Training (TIT) and Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) programmes. Both sides highlighted the need for maximising efforts to realise their optimum benefits.

Calls for engaging new set-up in Kabul, providing assistance to prevent economic collapse

In the regional context, PM Khan underscored Pakistan’s vital interest in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. He also underlined the importance of national reconciliation and an inclusive political structure.

He congratulated the ambassador on the successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan and conveyed his best wishes for future assignment.

PM Khan underscored the high importance Pakistan attached to its relationship with Japan, which is embedded in mutual trust and understanding, and reaffirmed the country’s strong desire to further deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation in economic, trade, development and investment sectors.

The Japanese ambassador thanked the premier for addressing a letter to new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and recalled his engagement with the Japanese dignitaries on various issues. He lauded the prime minister’s strong leadership in solidifying Pakistan’s relations with Japan and in support of peace and stability in the region and beyond.

He also conveyed profound thanks to the government of Pakistan for facilitation of evacuation of Japanese nationals and others from Afghanistan in recent months.

As the year 2022 will mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Japan, the two sides also envisaged celebration of this milestone in a befitting manner.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Prime Minister Khan also got a briefing on the arrangements being made to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), on Tuesday.

The premier was apprised that the federal and all provincial capitals had been decorated and buildings illuminated to celebrate the occasion. Langer (free meal) is also being distributed at various points established in the federal capital, he was informed.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2021

Jalal
Oct 19, 2021 08:32am
The world is engaging without any intervention from PMIK and they will engage as they please . Now focus on Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Oct 19, 2021 08:36am
The world should channel this money to the afghans who need it vs the Taliban or Pakistani military. If it is channel through the Taliban/Pakistani army, it won’t go to the poor afghans.
Reply Recommend 0
LA WALLA
Oct 19, 2021 08:41am
Again, how many times you will beg the world for a country that is not yours?
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Oct 19, 2021 08:47am
I hope he would have had put our own case so strongly like he is doing for the Taliban.
Reply Recommend 0
Gary
Oct 19, 2021 08:52am
You supported them, you feed them.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Oct 19, 2021 09:00am
That is not Afghan money. That was aid for former Afghanistan govt sitting in US bank. The need of the hour is to send foodgrains medicines etc directly to Afghan people.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
Oct 19, 2021 09:01am
Our prime minister is obsessed with promoting Afghanistan. Why doesn't he move to Afghanistan and ask the Talibans to hold free elections so he can participate. The PM needs to resolve the basic needs of Pakistani citizens particularly the spiral in prices of food items.
Reply Recommend 0
Gully Boy
Oct 19, 2021 09:42am
Just focus on your economy, man.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 19, 2021 09:44am
Taliban Bans PIA flights from Afghanistan last week.
Reply Recommend 0

