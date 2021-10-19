Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 19, 2021

Bajwa stresses Pakistan’s desire for ‘enduring ties’ with US

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished October 19, 2021 - Updated October 19, 2021 08:25am
US Charge d’affaires to Pakistan Angela Aggeler calls on Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa on Monday. — Photo via ISPR/File
US Charge d’affaires to Pakistan Angela Aggeler calls on Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa on Monday. — Photo via ISPR/File

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa reiterated Pakistan’s desire for “enduring ties” with the United States.

He was talking to US Charge d’affaires to Pakistan Angela Aggeler, who called on him.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, the media affairs wing of the army, said the two discussed “matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields”.

“Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wishes for an enduring relationship with the United States,” Gen Bajwa was quoted as having told the American diplomat.

The ISPR said Gen Bajwa emphasised the need for a “global convergence” on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis. He called for “coordinated efforts” for economic uplift of the Afghans.

The twin economic and humanitarian crises are aggravating with every passing day in the war-ravaged country. The situation has worsened due to stoppage of foreign aid and freezing of Afghanistan’s assets held abroad.

The ISPR said Ms Aggeler “appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels”.

The US diplomat also met National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf.

The National Security Division said the two sides agreed to continue their cooperation on Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2021

Pak US Ties
Comments (9)
A
Oct 19, 2021 08:52am
Good diplomacy by Angela Aggeler.
Reply Recommend 0
alam
Oct 19, 2021 08:58am
these "enduring ties" have never been enduring before and will never be now or in the future. in fact the US has never been a good news for Pakistan or for its territorial integrity, to say the least. Pakistan must look to the East.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 19, 2021 09:00am
US must prove it self as a friend,it must do more.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Oct 19, 2021 09:04am
This is how these so-called champions of democracy play games with us. They very well know - and support - who is managing PM's office.
Reply Recommend 0
Gully Boy
Oct 19, 2021 09:40am
@Zak, "US must prove it self as a friend,it must do more". So how much $$ you want this time?
Reply Recommend 0
Gully Boy
Oct 19, 2021 09:41am
Enduring ties? Just another way of asking for aid.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 19, 2021 09:42am
Pakistan's desire of ‘'enduring ties'’ with both USA & China !!
Reply Recommend 0
ZK
Oct 19, 2021 09:47am
is Bajwa PM of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
ZK
Oct 19, 2021 09:48am
please the US interests never Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0

