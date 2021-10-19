Bajwa stresses Pakistan’s desire for ‘enduring ties’ with US

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa reiterated Pakistan’s desire for “enduring ties” with the United States.

He was talking to US Charge d’affaires to Pakistan Angela Aggeler, who called on him.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, the media affairs wing of the army, said the two discussed “matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields”.

“Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wishes for an enduring relationship with the United States,” Gen Bajwa was quoted as having told the American diplomat.

The ISPR said Gen Bajwa emphasised the need for a “global convergence” on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis. He called for “coordinated efforts” for economic uplift of the Afghans.

The twin economic and humanitarian crises are aggravating with every passing day in the war-ravaged country. The situation has worsened due to stoppage of foreign aid and freezing of Afghanistan’s assets held abroad.

The ISPR said Ms Aggeler “appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels”.

The US diplomat also met National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf.

The National Security Division said the two sides agreed to continue their cooperation on Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2021