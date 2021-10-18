Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 18, 2021

In open letter to Taliban, Malala urges Afghanistan's new rulers to let girls return to school

AFPPublished October 18, 2021 - Updated October 18, 2021 07:04pm
This file photo shows Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. — Reuters/File
This file photo shows Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. — Reuters/File

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Pakistani Taliban as a schoolgirl, has urged Afghanistan's new rulers to let girls return to school.

It has been one month since the Taliban, who seized power in August, excluded girls from returning to secondary school while ordering boys back to class.

Read: Afghan girls stuck at home, waiting for Taliban plan to re-open schools

The Taliban have claimed they will allow girls to return once they have ensured security and stricter segregation under their interpretation of Islamic law — but many are sceptical.

“To the Taliban authorities [...] reverse the de facto ban on girls' education and re-open girls' secondary schools immediately,” Yousafzai and a number of Afghan women's rights activists said in an open letter published on Sunday.

Yousafzai called on the leaders of Muslim nations to make it clear to the Taliban that “religion does not justify preventing girls from going to school”.

“Afghanistan is now the only country in the world that forbids girls' education,” said the writers, who included the head of the Afghan human rights commission under the last US-backed government Shaharzad Akbar.

The authors called on G20 world leaders to provide urgent funding for an education plan for Afghan children. A petition alongside the letter had on Monday received more than 640,000 signatures.

Education activist Yousafzai was shot by militants from the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, an offshoot of the Afghan Taliban, in her home town in the Swat valley while on a school bus in 2012.

Now 24-years-old, she advocates for girls' education, with her non-profit Malala Fund having invested $2 million in Afghanistan.

Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Parvez
Oct 18, 2021 07:07pm
Brave girl.....
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 18, 2021 07:13pm
Pakistanis should NOT interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed N
Oct 18, 2021 07:18pm
Mere lip service is not enough, come back and be a part of struggle for girl's education
Reply Recommend 0
Talwar Khan
Oct 18, 2021 07:21pm
Wondered when she’d appear again.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 18, 2021 07:31pm
They should insist that she delivers the letter in person.
Reply Recommend 0
shib
Oct 18, 2021 07:31pm
@Talwar Khan, when she is fully trained..
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Z
Oct 18, 2021 07:37pm
Malala should return home instead of giving sermons to people.
Reply Recommend 0
Chola
Oct 18, 2021 07:54pm
She should be made the prime minister of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Intolerance grows
Updated 18 Oct 2021

Intolerance grows

Failure to pass the bill undermines the writ of the state, highlights its inability to guarantee citizens’ protection and freedom.
Moral panic
Updated 18 Oct 2021

Moral panic

If conflation of culture with religion is taken as true, there is mounting evidence that society has gone closer to such roots.
Challenges amid discord
Updated 18 Oct 2021

Challenges amid discord

Institutional disharmony and polarised politics are impeding efforts to address the country’s challenges.
Climate & youth
Updated 17 Oct 2021

Climate & youth

Disillusionment and anxiety are on the rise among youth as they confront the diminishing prospects of a better tomorrow.

Editorial

Financial troubles
Updated 18 Oct 2021

Financial troubles

Growing trade gap is fuelling the current account deficit and bringing the already meagre foreign exchange reserves under stress.
18 Oct 2021

Complaint portal

IN a ruling on Thursday, the Mingora bench of the Peshawar High Court held that the Prime Minister’s Performance...
18 Oct 2021

Capital’s master plan

IT is encouraging that on Thursday, the restructured commission formed by the federal cabinet to revise ...
Carnage in Kandahar
Updated 17 Oct 2021

Carnage in Kandahar

Pakistan’s anti-extremism policy is in many ways half-baked and inconsistent.
17 Oct 2021

Sanctity of contracts

PAKISTAN is facing yet another international dispute before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment...
17 Oct 2021

New sports policy

THIS week, the Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee chief Haroon Malik was in Zurich to hold ...