Policeman martyred in blast outside Quetta's Balochistan University

A policeman was martyred while 17 people were injured in a blast near Balochistan University on Quetta's Sariab Road on Monday, officials said.

Law enforcement agencies and rescue officials began arriving on the scene shortly after the incident was reported. The area was also cordoned off by security officials.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that a police truck deputed outside the varsity gate was targeted and an explosive device was planted in a motorcycle. He said that those responsible for the blast will be arrested and brought to justice.

Initially, Shahwani had said that one police official was martyred and eleven people, including seven cops and four passersby, were injured. In a later update, he said that 17 people had been injured in the incident.

Civil Hospital Spokesperson Dr Wasim Baig added that the injured included 13 police officials and four passersby.

Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove said that police officials had been providing security to protesting students outside the varsity when the blast took place.

"The attackers wanted to target the students, but police officials were targeted due to tight security arrangements in place," the minister said. Langove added that the miscreants wanted to spread chaos by targeting students.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the incident and said that he had sought a report from the Balochistan IGP. He also offered condolences to the family of the martyred official.

"We will not allow terrorists to destroy the province's peace. The federal government will provide resources and support to the provincial government," he said.

On September 25, four security personnel were martyred and two others injured in a bomb attack on a vehicle of the Frontier Corps in the Khosat area of Balochistan's Harnai district.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army claimed had responsibility for the attack.

The FC soldiers were on patrolling duty and when their vehicle reached the Safar Bash area, the improvised explosive device went off resulting in the martyrdom of four soldiers and injuries to two officers.